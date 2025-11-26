Markram creates world record for most catches in a Test!

IMAGE: Aiden Markram takes the catch to dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy during India's first innings in the second Test at Guwahati. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa's Aiden Markram created a new world record for the most catches by a fielder in a Test match, during the second Test against India in Guwahati on Wednesday.



Markram took nine catches in the Guwahati Test, surpassing the previous record held by Ajinkya Rahane, who had taken eight catches against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2015.



South Africa handed India a massive 408-run defeat in the 2nd Test at Guwahati, to register a 2-0 series sweep.



This was India's heaviest defeat in Test cricket history by runs, with Simon Harmer's career-best 6/37 playing a crucial role in the Proteas' win.



Markram praised his team's efforts, crediting their clarity, lack of preconceived notions, and focus on quality seamers and spin for the historic sweep. He highlighted the team's control and adaptability in challenging conditions, with special mentions for spinner Harmer and all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy.



"It's a great feeling. Great effort by everyone to be fair. No easy task coming to India and win. Needed a few moments

of good luck I suppose along the way. We're here now, very proud of the team. A lot of it was no preconceived ideas about conditions. A lot of chat about spin, and quality seamers with the new ball. You don't want to have demons in your mind before facing your first ball. Didn't know that (record number of catches)," Markram said after the victory."Credit to the bowlers, they get the balls in the right areas and you try to catch them and make them happy. Spinning the ball different ways helps in conditions like this. You have to do that for long periods of time and that's where the control comes in. Credit to the two, they bowled very well. Was tough," Markram said during the post-match presentation."

"You look at the wicket before the game, more grass on it than usual and when you have two quality seamers you're going to be tested. It's tough to get through that. You need a little bit of luck along the way, as I mentioned. Ricks (Ryan Rickelton) and I were able to calm the change-room down and get us off to a half-solid start. The guys that came in after that, everyone got starts. Sen (Senuram Muthusamy) showed us how to kick on and get a big score. It's a moment I'm sure Sen is really proud of," he added.