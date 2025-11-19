Greatbatch takes over as New Zealand Cricket boss

IMAGE: Mark Greatbatch, who played 41 Tests and 84 ODIs for New Zealand between 1988 and 1996, replaces Lesley Murdoch. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former New Zealand Test player, coach and selector Mark Greatbatch has been elected as the new president of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), the board said on Wednesday.



Greatbatch, who played 41 Tests and 84 ODIs for his country between 1988 and 1996, replaces Lesley Murdoch, who completed her three-year term.



"I want to convey my enormous gratitude to Lesley for her professionalism as the NZC President over the past three years, and for her great support for the game as well as the organisation," said Board chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon in a statement.



"I also want to welcome and congratulate Mark as our new President and wish him well in the role.



"We are fortunate in New Zealand cricket to have such strong figures wanting to contribute and give back to the game."



On the Board, Sarah Beaman rotated off at the end of her three-year term and opted against re-standing. Kevin Malloy rotated off and was re-elected

for a third term."My thanks also, to Sarah, who decided against standing for re-election, and whose contribution and insights have been invaluable to the Board over her term," said Puketapu-Lyndon.The meeting also elected three life members -- former Test players Rebecca Rolls, Martin Snedden, and Ewen Chatfield.Meanwhile, NZC returned a surplus of New Zealand 8 million dollars in 2024.Puketapu-Lyndon said the organisation was in sound financial order, with reserves at a record USD 37m, supported by strong broadcasting agreements, high-value playing programmes, and a solid commercial base.

"NZC's financial position is a strong one. A small net surplus represents a significant outperformance against budget, reflecting prudent management and disciplined oversight - through what was a challenging operating environment.



"The position underlines the organisation's stability and resilience and should provide confidence in its ability to continue investing in the game's long-term growth and sustainability."