Mark Chapman's big NZ call ahead Of India series

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has opted for a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket to pursue an opportunity in the Australian Big Bash League, yet remains available for the highly anticipated home series against India.

IMAGE: Mark Chapman remains available for New Zealand’s India series. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Key Points Mark Chapman has chosen a casual contract with NZC for 2026-27 to play in the Australian Big Bash League.

Chapman will still be available for selection for New Zealand's upcoming home series against India.

His decision allows Northern Districts fast bowler Matthew Fisher to earn his first central contract.

Fisher recently achieved career-best ODI figures against West Indies.

New Zealand is set to host India for a 12-match all-format series starting October 22.

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has opted for a "casual contract" instead of a formal central deal with New Zealand Cricket to "pursue an opportunity" in the Australian Big Bash League but will remain available for the upcoming home series against India.

New Zealand Cricket announced Chapman's decision with a statement on Tuesday.

"Black Caps batter Mark Chapman has made the decision to shift to a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket for the 2026-27 season to pursue an opportunity in the Australian Big Bash League.

"Chapman remains available for selection for the upcoming India tour of New Zealand alongside the four other casually contracted players in Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert," the NZC stated.

Chapman's Commitment To New Zealand Cricket

The 32-year-old has been playing for New Zealand since 2018.

The Hong Kong-born player, who qualified for national selection through his father, has appeared in 37 ODIs and 113 T20 Internationals, including some games for the country of his birth.

Chapman expressed gratitude towards New Zealand Cricket and said he remains committed to continue representing the country with pride.

"I'm thankful to New Zealand Cricket for their support now and throughout my career. The upcoming India series is one all us players are really excited for, and I'm committed wholeheartedly to performing in that series," he said.

Impact On Central Contracts And Player Development

Chapman's shift means Northern Districts fast bowler Matthew Fisher earned his first ever central contract and completed the list of 20 players for the 2026-27 season.

New Zealand Cricket Chief High Performance Officer Daryl Gibson said the shift creates exciting opportunity across the high performance system.

"With Matt Fisher coming onto the central contract list, it creates a space at Northern Districts to bring another athlete onto their contract list to continue their development," he said.

Fisher, who has featured in all three formats for the Black Caps, recently took a career-best ODI figures of 3/40 against the West Indies to help seal just the second ODI series win in the West Indies for the Kiwis.

Upcoming India Tour Of New Zealand

New Zealand will kick off their home summer with a historic 12-match all-format series against India beginning October 22.

The assignment starts at Hagley Oval in Christchurch which will host the first two of five T20Is, followed by as many ODIs across venues before concluding with two Tests in November.