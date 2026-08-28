Marizanne Kapp slams Anaya Bangar's cricket pathway: 'Should not be allowed'

Marizanne Kapp calls Cricket Australia's decision on Anaya Bangar's pathway to women's cricket "absolutely ridiculous" and says it should not be allowed.

IMAGE: Marizanne Kapp criticises CA over transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar's return to the game. Photograph: Marizanne Kapp/Instagram

Key Points South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has publicly criticised Cricket Australia's decision to allow transgender athlete Anaya Bangar a pathway into competitive cricket.

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, underwent gender-affirming surgery in March and has been granted eligibility for community cricket until March 2027.

From March 2027, Anaya will be eligible for elite-level cricket in Australia, provided her serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L for 12 continuous months.

Anaya Bangar emphasised that her eligibility is not a selection but an opportunity to compete, aiming to earn a place through performance and contribute to an informed conversation on transgender athletes in sport.

Cricket Australia's policy aims to balance fairness, competitive integrity, and inclusion, with an expert panel assessing individual cases like Anaya's.

South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp criticised the decision by Cricket Australia (CA) to offer a pathway back into competitive cricket to transgender athlete Anaya Bangar, saying that it should not be allowed. Anaya, daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, underwent a gender-affirming surgery earlier this year in March. She has been offered a pathway into competitive cricket as per CA's 'Inclusion of Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy'.

Eligibility and Policy Details

Untill March 2027, when she will face a test to determine her serum testosterone concentration, she will be eligible to play community cricket in "any state or territory of Australia". If she meets the policy requirements, she will be eligible for elite-level cricket in the country from March 2027 onwards. Posting a report from Australian media on her Instagram, she wrote, "Absolutely ridiculous. This should not be allowed."

An expert panel comprising of Jacqui Partridge (CA, Head of Integrity), Emily Yates (CA, Integrity Partner, Legal), Peter Roach (CA Head of Scheduling, Operations and Domestic Cricket), Dr Peter Harcourt (CA, Anti-Doping Medical Officer) and Dr Pip Inge (CA Team Doctor) (relevant expert) considered Anaya's case and confirmed that subject to compliance with the policy, she will be eligible for elite cricket in the country from March 2027.

Cricket Australia's Stance

"Under Cricket Australia's Policy, a player seeking to participate in the female category of Elite Cricket must establish that their serum testosterone concentration has been below 10 nmol/L continuously for a period of no less than 12 months," read an email to Anaya from CA. "Based on the medical information provided, this requirement will be satisfied in March 2027. Accordingly, your eligibility for Elite Cricket from that date is conditional upon you providing a blood test upon your arrival in Australia confirming that your serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L and that you continue to satisfy the Policy's eligibility requirements. Until March 2027, you remain eligible to participate in Premier Cricket competitions in any State or Territory of Australia. As Premier Cricket is classified as Community Cricket rather than Elite Cricket under the Policy, your participation in those competitions is not affected by this determination," added the email.

Anaya Bangar's Perspective

Speaking about the development to the media, Anaya told reporters on Thursday that the occasion feels really important to her after years away from competitive cricket, and the process has not been "an automatic or informal" one. She said that CA has a framework "designed to balance fairness, competitive integrity and inclusion in women's sport" and her case has been considered through it. Anaya said that the eligibility is "not selection" and CA has just given her a pathway, not a place in the team, which she seeks to earn through her performances.

"I am not claiming that I have made a team. I am saying that I have been given the opportunity to compete for one and I intend to work for it. I hope that my journey can also contribute to a more informed conversation around transgender athletes in women's sport and how sporting organisations can approach these questions responsibly with evidence, individual assessment, fairness and respect. But ultimately, I want the conversation to come back to where it started for me," she signed off.