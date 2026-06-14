Maratha Royals Win T20 Mumbai League, Sobo Mumbai Falcons Claim Women's Title

Photographs: Mumbai T20 League/MCA

Key Points Tushar Deshpande impressed with the ball for Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, taking 2/33.

Chinmay Sutar top-scored for Maratha Royals, stroking 61 from 52 balls.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons outclassed Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs to win their maiden Women's T20 League Mumbai title.

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals men clinched their second consecutive T20 Mumbai League's title with an eight-run win over Arcs Andheri, while Sobo Mumbai Falcons clinched the inaugural women's title, in Mumbai, on Saturday



After posting 154 for five batting first, the Maratha Royals restricted Arcs Andheri to 146 for eight to record their impressive victory in which India and Mumbai bowler Tushar Deshpande claimed 2/33.



Divyaansh Saxena struck 51 (40 balls, four fours, three sixes) at the top but Musheer Khan (0), Arjun Tendulkar (2) and Prasad Pawar (9) could not provide adequate support from the other end, which put a lot of pressure on the lower order.



Pragnesh Kanpillewar struck 28 but skipper Shivam Dube (15) and Gaurav Jathar (23) could not finish the job despite being in hunt right till the end.



In the first half, it was Chinmay Sutar's 61 (52 balls, four fours, two sixes) which gave the foundation to the Maratha Royals. Skipper Siddhesh Lad made 33 off 25 balls with three fours and two sixes, which also made up for the lack of big scores from the top.



Each of the top three Maratha Royals batters got the starts but failed to convert. Aryan Patni struck a four and a six before falling for 17, while Sachin Yadav was removed by Arjun Tendulkar for 11.



Tendulkar struck again when he removed Maratha Royals' Ayaz Khan for 6, which had them struggling at 47 for three at one stage.



Maratha Royals eventually finished at 154 for five.



For Arcs Andheri, while Tendulkar returned impressive 4-0-36-2, skipper and India all-rounder Shivam Dube was expensive, giving away 1/46 in his four overs. Ajay Mishra (4-0-17-0) and Musheer Khan (4-0-25-1) bowled with more control.



Brief scores: MSC Maratha Royals 154/5 in 20 overs (Chinmay Sutar 61, Siddhesh Lad 33; Arjun Tendulkar 2/36) beat Arcs Andheri 146/8 in 20 overs (Divyaansh Saxena 51; Tushar Deshpande 2/33, Aditya Dhumal 2/20) by 8 runs.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons win maiden women's title

Earlier in the final of the Women's T20 Mumbai League's maiden edition, Sobo Mumbai Falcons produced an all-round show to defeat the Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs by 25 runs.



The Sayali Satghare-led Falcons defended a modest total of 124 with a combined bowling performance. The Falcons were bolstered by a half-century from Simran Shaikh, who scored 50 off 35 balls with six fours and two sixes as they posted 124 for six.



Ritika Yadav was the pick among the bowlers for the Tigers, returning 4-0-22-3 while Manali Dakshini and Humaira Kazi claimed a wicket each.

In reply, the Tigers had a horrendous outing with the bat folding for a mere 99 in 18.5 overs. Their top order batters Sanika Chalke (18), Humaira (23) and Sejal Raut (23) all got off to starts but could not convert and the rest of the batting collapsed.



While Jahnvi Kate produced impressive figures of 4-0-21-3, Swara Jadhav took 2/14 from her 3.5 overs. India bowler Sayali (1/15), Nirmiti Rane (1/30) and Akshaya Shinde (1/18) were also impressive with their efforts.



Brief scores: Sobo Mumbai Falcons 124/6 in 20 overs (Simran Shaikh 50; Ritika Yadav 3/22) beat Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs 99 in 18.5 overs (Humaira Kazi 23, Sejal Raut 23; Janhvi Kate 3/21, Swara Jadhav 1/14) by 25 runs.