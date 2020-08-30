Mankading: 'Ashwin showed a lot of courage'

Source:

August 30, 2020 23:29 IST

'Rules are rules and every batsman should follow them.'

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin during Delhi Capitals' nets session in Dubai. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal waded into the debate around the contentious issue of 'Mankading', saying Ravichandran Ashwin showed a lot of "courage" by running out Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end after the batsman backed up too far in the IPL last year.

Jindal said rules are meant to be followed, days after the issue again became a talking point when Ricky Ponting, head coach of Ashwin's Delhi Capitals team, said he would not allow the spinner to resort to 'Mankading', which is considered by many as going against the spirit of the game.



"...Rules are rules and every batsman should follow them. What Ashwin did on that occasion took a lot of courage, frankly I don't know whether I would have done the same," Jindal was quoted as saying by Gulfnews.com.



"It will not be right for me to comment on it as a lot has been said already."



Ashwin, who captained Kings XI Punjab last year, ran out Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end last season when he backed up too far, drawing criticism for his act as many called it against the 'spirit of the game.'



"If you remember Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dismissal in the World Cup semi-finals (last year), he was run out just by inches. If he wasn't, India would have possibly made it to the final," added Jindal.



Ashwin said he would have a chat with Ponting on the issue.



"...We will sit for a chat with him. He said he wants to have a conversation. We have already talked over the phone. It was a very interesting chat," Ashwin had said on his YouTube channel last week.



Before that, Ponting had said he will have a 'hard conversation' with Ashwin, while he also stated that he won't allow any of his players to do 'Mankading' in the IPL.