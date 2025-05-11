Mandhana's blazing ton fires India to tri-series title

IMAGE: India's Sneh Rana celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Malki Madara in the women's tri-nation series final in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India displayed absolute dominance to crush Sri Lanka by 97 runs and win the Women's Tri-Nation ODI series after vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's sublime century and the bowlers' collective effort in the title clash in Colombo on Sunday.

After Mandhana rose to the occasion to power India to a commanding 342 for seven, the bowlers completed the task by bundling out Sri Lanka for 245, with Sneh Rana (4/38) and Amanjot Kaur (3/54) doing the bulk of the damage.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu (51 off 66 balls) and Nilakshika Silva (48 off 58) were the main contributors for the hosts.

The Islanders had humbled India by three wickets -- their first win in seven years against their fancied rivals -- earlier in the tournament.

After skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat, Mandhana battled cramps in humid conditions to strike a majestic 116 off 101 balls to lay the foundation for India's imposing total.

Her knock was laced with 15 fours and two sixes, including four successive boundaries off Athapaththu to bring up her 11th ODI hundred in style.

After the dismissal of opening partner Pratika Rawal for 30, Mandhana, who had returned to form with a fifty in India's last match against South Africa, shifted gears smoothly.

The stylish Mandhana made Sri Lanka pay for dropping her on 21 as was involved in two big partnerships - 70 for the first wicket with Pratika and 120 for the second with Harleen Deol.

She brought up her 32nd ODI fifty with a stylish sweep behind square.

The left-hander added 120 runs in 106 balls with Harleen (47 off 56; 4x4) for the second wicket to steady the innings before falling while attempting a lofted cover drive.

But her dismissal set the stage for a strong finish as Jemimah Rodrigues, coming off a career-best 123 against South Africa, smashed a quick-fire 44 off 29 balls (4x4), while Harmanpreet contributed a brisk 41 off 30 (4x4, 1x6) as India piled on 90 runs in the last 10 overs.

There was a brief phase where India looked to have lost steam in the final overs, but cameos from Deepti Sharma (20 not out off 14) and Amanjot Kaur (18 off 12) helped them surge past 340.

For Sri Lanka, Sugandika Kumari was the pick of their bowlers with 2/59, while Dewmi Vihanga (2/69) and Malki Madara (2/74) also accounted for two wickets each.

Set a formidable target, the home team needed a strong start, but instead, they lost Hasini Perera cheaply, with Amanjot striking with the third ball of the innings.

Attempting to play through mid-off, Perera ended up playing down the wrong line as the ball crashed onto the off-stump.

Sri Lanka were one down without a run on the board and an onerous task awaited the duo of captain Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne.

They seemed to be succeeding, as Athapaththu and Vishmi (36 off 41 balls) put the hosts' chase back on track after the early blow. The pair negated the difficult phase well before opening up to hit boundaries.

However, Deepti's introduction put the brakes on Lankan scoring as the senior off-spinner bowled three economical overs on the trot before Amanjot gave India their second breakthrough by bowling Vishmi around her legs after the batter had shuffled a long way across.

India could have had another wicket but wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, standing up to debutant pacer Kranti Goud, could not hold to an edge from Athapaththu when she was on 25.

Kranti then missed a catch off her own bowling after Nilakshi's leading edge off a slower delivery.

However, soon after getting to her fifty, Athapaththu was bowled by Rana, who dropped the batter off her own bowling in her previous over.

With the required run rate mounting, the match was as good as over after Nilakshika's dismissal to Rana.