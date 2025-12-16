HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Mandhana reclaims top spot in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

Mandhana reclaims top spot in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 16, 2025 16:50 IST

x

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: BCCI

India's Smriti Mandhana has regained the top position in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, replacing South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt as the world's leading batter on Tuesday.

Stars from South Africa and Ireland made gains on the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings. The Proteas cruised to an impressive seven-wicket triumph in the East London series-opener, with Sune Luus and Miane Smit leading the way with half-centuries as the side chased down the victory target of 210 inside 37 overs, as per the ICC website.

 

As a result of her performance, Sune Luus rose five places to joint 31st in the rankings for ODI batters. Meanwhile, Mandhana overtook Wolvaardt at the top of the same list after the South African skipper managed a score of 31 in the match.

Mandhana's rating of 811 points did not change this week, while Wolvaardt dropped eight points from 814 to 806 after South Africa's victory over Ireland.

Luus also gained 10 places to move to 33rd on the list for ODI all-rounders, with Ireland duo Orla Prendergast (up one spot to 10th) and Laura Delany (up three places to equal 16th) the big winners for the tourists.

Prendergast jumped two places to move to 34th overall on the list for ODI bowlers following her spell of 1/34 from the match, with teammates Arlene Kelly (up one rung to 32nd), Cara Murray (up four spots to equal 49th) and Laura Delany (up four rungs to 67th) also making ground.

Right-arm seamer Tumi Sekhukhune collected two wickets in that opening match against Ireland, and the South African jumped seven places on the list for ODI bowlers to move to 78th overall.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

In-form Shaw, Sarfaraz go unsold at IPL mini auction
In-form Shaw, Sarfaraz go unsold at IPL mini auction
KKR snap up Cameron Green for a record 25.20 crore!
KKR snap up Cameron Green for a record 25.20 crore!
'Welcome to RCB, Venkatesh Iyer'
'Welcome to RCB, Venkatesh Iyer'
SMAT: Mumbai win; Venky Iyer's 50 in vain
SMAT: Mumbai win; Venky Iyer's 50 in vain
BCCI Makes Vijay Hazare Games Mandatory for India Players
BCCI Makes Vijay Hazare Games Mandatory for India Players

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Alia Redefines Elegance in a Gorgeous Black Dress1:04

Alia Redefines Elegance in a Gorgeous Black Dress

Indian Army Shows Pakistani Drone Seized in Operation Sindoor2:11

Indian Army Shows Pakistani Drone Seized in Operation...

In Special Gesture, Jordan Crown Prince Drives PM Modi To Museum0:22

In Special Gesture, Jordan Crown Prince Drives PM Modi To...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO