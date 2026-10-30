Mandhana-Harmanpreet 'Snub' Goes Viral

India swept Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI series, but a viral video appearing to show Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana miss a handshake sparked social media speculation.

SEE: Smriti Mandhana appears to ignore Harmanpreet Kaur's handshake in a clip that has gone viral. VIDEO: X

Key Points India secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in Vadodara, sweeping the ODI series 3-0.

A video of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur missing a handshake after the match went viral on social media.

The fleeting moment sparked speculation among viewers and online trolls about potential tension between the two players.

Despite the viral attention, there is no clear evidence to suggest any actual tension between the iconic Indian women cricketers.

India wrapped up their ODI series against Zimbabwe with an emphatic eight-wicket win in Vadodara, sweeping the series 3-0 on Wednesday. But social media has a knack of picking every little detail and emotion and it was no different after the match.

A video has gone viral where a brief exchange or lack thereof, between Harmanpreet Kaur and Captain Smriti Mandhana set tongues wagging.

After the match, cameras panned to the Indian players shaking hands as they moved into the dug out, and attention turned to the experienced Indian pair.

As Harmanpreet moved towards her teammate, Mandhana appeared to be facing in another direction. That moment witnessed the two miss the customary handshake, leaving viewers wondering whether the fleeting interaction meant anything.

No Clear Evidence of Tension

>Even though trolls on social media may want to hype it, the fleeting moment caught on camera was no clear evidence to suggest any tension between the two players. Here's hoping all is well between India's two iconic women cricketers.