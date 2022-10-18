Mandhana, Deepti rise to career-best 2nd in T20 rankings

IMAGE: India opener Smriti Mandhana is on 730 rating points, 13 points behind top-ranked Beth Mooney of Australia. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

India opener Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma have moved up a place each to attain career-best second spot in the batters and bowlers' charts of the latest ICC women's T20I player rankings.

Both Mandhana and Deepti have moved to within striking distance of the top spot for batters and bowlers respectively, after the latest weekly update.



Mandhana, who has been a top-ranked batter in ODIs, moved up after scoring an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls, which guided her team to an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh recently.



Mandhana is on 730 rating points, 13 points separating her from top-ranked Beth Mooney of Australia.



Deepti rose after conceding only seven runs off four overs in the final, following a haul of three for seven against Thailand in an earlier match of the tournament.



The off-spinner, who finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup with 13 scalps, has reached 742 rating points, only 14 behind England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.



Deepti also found a place in the all-rounders' list at the third position with 370 rating points, behind West Indies' Hayley Matthews (377) and New Zealand's Sophie Devine (390).



Fast bowler Renuka Singh, who was named Player of the Match in the final for her 3/5 haul, has moved up five places to a career-best third position, while Sneh Rana is also at a career-best 10th position after gaining five slots.



Explosive India opener Shafali Verma (up one place to seventh) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (up three places to 14th) have also gained in the latest update, while left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (up 15 places to 17th) has progressed in the bowlers' list.