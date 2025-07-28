How Gambhir's pep talk inspired Sundar's heroics

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates after scoring a century on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Photograph: BCCI/X

After scoring his maiden Test century which helped India pull off a sensational draw in the fourth Test on Sunday, all-rounder Washington Sundar said the big motivator for him was a special message from head coach Gautam Gambhir -- "just fight for the entire day."



Sundar said Gambhir spoke to him before he headed out to bat in the morning session on Day 5 of the Manchester Test.



Sundar finished unbeaten on 101, while Ravindra Jadeja made 107 not out as the two left-handers batted for more than 55 overs to add 203 runs for the fifth wicket. The duo kept the England bowlers at bay for more than two sessions to keep India alive in the five-match series.



"This Test hundred feels very special," Washington told Cheteshwar Pujara on JioHotstar.



"I just wanted to fight for an entire day and that was the only message given to me by the coach (Gambhir)."



Washington,

who had started his junior cricket as a specialist batter, was happy that he got an opportunity to bat in the top five.

"I was anyway going to bat at No. 5. I was padded up for two sessions. I was very glad that I got that opportunity. If I could bat higher up the order in future, it would be a blessing," the Chennai player said.



"The chat that he had with Jadeja was to play each ball on merit. We wanted to let go off the thoughts of result and just concentrate on each and every delivery."



"We just wanted to play to the merit of each delivery. The wicket was doing a bit. Bulding partnership was important. The first job was to see off the new ball," Washington said.