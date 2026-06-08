Sitanshu Kotak Hails Manav Suthar's Stellar Test Debut

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak lauded debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar's seven-wicket haul against Afghanistan, showcasing the success of BCCI's comprehensive talent identification system.

IMAGE: Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar finished with match figures of 7 for 62 in the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar made an outstanding Test debut, taking seven wickets in India's dominant innings and 300-run victory over Afghanistan.

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised Suthar's performance, highlighting his consistency and hard work through the India A system.

Kotak attributed Suthar's success to the BCCI's robust talent identification structure, which includes Ranji, Emerging, A, IPL, and Test teams.

Sai Sudharsan scored 81 at number three, a position that remains open since Cheteshwar Pujara's departure, with Kotak non-committal on a settled batting line-up.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar excelling on his Test debut is a testament to the robust structure that BCCI has created for talent identification, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Monday after the home team trounced Afghanistan inside three days in Mullanpur.

Kotak spoke after India's innings and 300 runs win, which was their biggest innings triumph. Suthar was the standout performer, ending with a match haul of seven wickets including six in the first innings. He landed the ball consistently on the middle and off-stump and got the ball to turn at optimal speed.

Kotak Praises Suthar's Consistency And BCCI's Pathway

"He really bowled well. A good prospect and actually satisfying. It is testament to our structure from Ranji, Emerging, A, IPL and TEST team," Kotak said. "Manav was part of India A vs Australia and England. His consistency and hard work since I saw him in India A, I knew he would play for India. He looked like that prospect," he added.

Sai Sudharsan got a welcome 81 at number three, a position that has not been sealed since Cheteshwar Pujara's departure.

Asked if India now have a settled batting line-up, Kotak was non-committal. "I can't answer that now," he said.