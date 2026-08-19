Manav Suthar Takes 10/131, Records Best Indian Bowling Figures in Sri Lanka

Young Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar has etched his name in cricket history by achieving the best figures ever by an Indian bowler in Sri Lanka, securing a remarkable ten-wicket haul in India's dominant victory in the first Test in Galle.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates with the match ball after his 10-wicket haul in the opening Test in Galle on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Manav Suthar achieved the best figures by an Indian bowler in Sri Lanka, recording a ten-wicket haul (10/131) in the first Test in Galle.

Suthar surpassed previous records held by Harbhajan Singh (10/153 in 2008) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10/160 in 2015) for an Indian bowler in Sri Lanka.

His performance included figures of 4/76 in the first innings and an impressive 6/55 in the second innings.

India secured a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening Test, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The second and final Test of the series is scheduled to commence in Colombo on Sunday.

Young Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar etched his name in history, surpassing legends Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin to record the best figures by an Indian bowler in Sri Lanka, during India's victory in the first Test in Galle. He also became the third Indian bowler after Bhajji and Ashwin to register a ten-wicket haul in Sri Lanka.

Suthar's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Sonal Dinusha. Photograph: BCCI/X

In the first innings, Suthar secured figures of 4/76, including the prized wicket of Dinesh Chandimal. In the second innings, after getting two early wickets, he sent the Sri Lankan lower-order packing in a space of 10 balls and finishing the 2nd innings with figures of 6/55. With figures of 10/131, he has outdone Harbhajan (10/153 at Galle in 2008) and Ashwin (10/160 at Galle in 2015) to become the third Indian with a ten-fer in Sri Lanka and the Indian bowler with best figures in the country.

India's Series Lead

India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the opening test in Galle on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-test series. Having set Sri Lanka a victory target of 372, India bowled out the hosts for 206 in the post-lunch session on the final day of the contest. The second and final test begins in Colombo on Sunday.