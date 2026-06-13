Manav Suthar strikes twice on Warwickshire debut in County Championship

Manav Suthar continued his strong form after a brilliant India Test debut, taking two wickets on his Warwickshire county debut against Yorkshire in the County Championship Division One match.

IMAGE: Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has been signed by English county side Warwickshire for the Rothesay County Championship. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Days after a standout India Test debut, Manav Suthar made an immediate impact in county cricket, taking two wickets for Warwickshire against Yorkshire.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Sam Whiteman and William Luxton, finishing the day with figures of 2/76 as Yorkshire posted 398/6.

Suthar, who starred with a seven-wicket match haul in his Test debut, continues his rapid rise through strong domestic performances and an early breakthrough in English conditions.

Fresh from a memorable Test debut for India, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar made an immediate impact in county cricket, claiming two wickets on his Warwickshire debut against Yorkshire on day one of the County Championship Division One in Scarborough.

Suthar, who was named Player-of-the-Match for his seven-wicket match haul in India's one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this week, claimed 2/76 as Yorkshire reached 398 for six on the opening day on Friday.

Suthar Continues Rapid Rise After Dream India Test

The 23-year-old opened his county account by dismissing Yorkshire No. 3 Sam Whiteman for 55 shortly after the batter completed his half-century.

He removed opener William Luxton, trapping him leg-before to end a marathon knock of 167 off 261 balls, in the fag end of the day.

Suthar has been signed by Warwickshire for the next two rounds of the ongoing County Championship and is also likely to play against Somerset at Taunton next week.

The Rajasthan spinner had struck in his very first over in Test cricket and finished with 6/33 in the first innings before adding 1/29 to the second as India won the one-off Test against Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs.

Suthar earned his India call-up after a string of strong domestic performances for Rajasthan, with 136 first-class wickets at an average of 24.89.

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Unadkat shines

Meanwhile, veteran India left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat continued his stint with Sussex, producing figures of 4/29 in 14.2 overs against Glamorgan. His spell helped bowl out Glamorgan for 155 in 51.2 overs.

Unadkat had rejoined Sussex after signing a two-year deal with the county in 2024.