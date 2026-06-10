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Home  » Cricket » Manav Suthar Signs For Warwickshire After Stunning Test Debut

Manav Suthar Signs For Warwickshire After Stunning Test Debut

By REDIFF CRICKET
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June 10, 2026 16:00 IST

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Manav Suthar

IMAGE: Manav Suthar will play for English county side Warwickshire in the next two rounds of the Rothesay County Championship. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Manav Suthar picked up 6/33 in his Test debut against Afghanistan.
  • Suthar boasts of an impressive first class record, with 136 wickets from 30 matches.
  • He will play in Warwickshire's next two matches against Yorkshire and Somerset.

After a dream debut in the one-off Test against Afghanistan recently, India spinner Manav Suthar signed a short-term deal with English county side Warwickshire.

The left-arm spinner will play the next two rounds of the Rothesay County Championship.

Suthar, 23, shone on his Test debut taking 6/33 in the first innings to power India to a massive victory by an innings and 300 runs in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Suthar's Impressive First Class Record

Suthar boasts of an impressive first class record, with 136 wickets from 30 matches, including seven five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket

hauls.

He will play in Warwickshire's next two matches against Yorkshire at Scarborough from June 12 to  15 June, and their next fixture against Somerset at Taunton the following week.

'I'm incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games,' said Suthar.

'The team have started the season very well, so I’m hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title.'

'We're delighted to welcome Manav to the Bears, at a really exciting time for the team. We've played some good red-ball cricket already this season, and Manav will bring a new aspect to our bowling attack,' Warwickshire Performance Director, James Thomas, said.

 

'It shows how highly he’s rated in India after his selection to their Test team last week, so it’s going to be great to have him around the group.'

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