India U-19 Seize Control Against Sri Lanka U-19 In Youth Test

Discover how Manal Chauhan's brilliant century and a strong bowling performance propelled India U19 to a dominant position against Sri Lanka U19 on Day 2 of the Youth Test.

IMAGE: India Under-19 batter Manal Chauhan. Photograph: X

Key Points Manal Chauhan scored 150, complementing Kushagra Ojha's 111, as India U19 posted a formidable 411 in their first innings.

Chauhan and Ojha forged a crucial 155-run fourth-wicket partnership, establishing India's strong position.

India U19 bowlers, including Pranav Raghavendra, C Venkata, and Rohit Yadav, collectively took six wickets to dismantle Sri Lanka's top order.

Sri Lanka U19 struggled, ending Day 2 at 122 for eight, trailing India by a substantial margin.

India U19 holds a commanding lead, poised to secure a significant victory in the Youth Test.

Manal Chauhan joined Kushagra Ojha in century-makers' list and bowlers supported them with a fine spell as India Under-19 reduced Sri Lanka Under-19 to 122 for eight to gain complete command on Day 2 of the Youth Test in Colombo on Tuesday.

Chauhan (150, 244b, 20x4, 1x6), overnight 55, carried on Ojha's good work (111, 193b, 12x4, 2x6) as India posted 411 all out in their first innings, after beginning the day from 253 for three.

India U-19 Batting Dominance

Chauhan and Ojha added 155 runs for a solid fourth wicket stand that spread across the two match days after which India found themselves ahead by 289 runs. It was the second 100-plus alliance of the innings after a 122-run partnership for the third wicket between Ojha and skipper Yashobardhan Chauhan (78) on the previous day.

Once the Chauhan-Ojha combine was broken at 277, India U-19 lost regular wickets, six of them for 134 runs. Chauhan did all the heavy lifting during this period, pushing the scoreboard ahead through little partnerships with late order batters. Chauhan was the ninth batter to be dismissed at a team score of 411.

But the India U-19 bowlers took over from that point, effecting regular blows. Pranav Raghavendra (2/28), C Venkata (2/23) and Rohit Yadav (2/4) shared six among them equally as Lankans failed to find a way to stop the rut. Dulnith Sigera (31, 37b) was their leading scorer before getting clean bowled by Rohit Yadav.