Rediff.com  » Cricket » Malinga left out of Sri Lanka's residential training camp

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 18, 2020 20:20 IST
IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players during its first outdoor training session as part of the residential training camp in Colombo. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter

Sri Lanka's Twenty20 captain Lasith Malinga will not be part of the 24-member squad for the second residential training camp, starting June 22 in Kandy, it was announced on Thursday.

A six-member unit of coaches and other support staff will work with the players during the camp at the Pallekele stadium.

 

"The arrangements for the next camp is aimed at becoming the best prepared international team post-COVID-19 and to be ready to play at any given time," said Mickey Arthur, the head coach of the team.

The squad members will continue to follow the health procedures, followed during the first camp, conducted earlier this month in Colombo.

India's tour of Sri Lanka which was scheduled to be held later this month has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Bangladesh tour scheduled for late July is also doubtful.

Sri Lanka's squad for residential training camp: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Danushka Gunatilaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
