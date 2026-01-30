HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Make way for Chetta': Surya show at Samson's homecoming

January 30, 2026 17:04 IST

Suryakumar Yadav lightens India's arrival in Thiruvananthapuram with playful banter as Sanju Samson returns home ahead of the final T20I against New Zealand.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav jokingly gives Sanju Samson a welcome to his town as they land in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

IMAGE: Captain Suryakumar Yadav jokingly gives Sanju Samson a welcome to his town as they land in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photograph: Screengrab/BCCI/X

As the Indian squad landed in Kerala ahead of the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand, the focus quickly shifted to the local favourite, Sanju Samson. Fans had lined up in large numbers at the airport, eager for a glimpse of their ‘Chetta’, the hometown boy returning to play an international match on familiar turf.

Suryakumar, never one to miss an opportunity to lighten the mood, decided to play master of ceremonies.

 

SEE: 'Make way for Chetta': Surya steals the show at Samson's homecoming. VIDEO: BCCI/X
 

Walking alongside Samson through the throng, the India skipper jokingly urged fans and security personnel to clear the path. “Make way, please. Don’t disturb Chetta. No photos,” Surya quipped, drawing smiles all around. The moment, captured in a video shared by the BCCI on X, quickly found favour with fans online.

The banter did not end there. Turning to Samson, Suryakumar asked how it felt to be back after 'landing in God's own country.'

Samson blushes in embarrassment at Surya's antics

Sanju Samson

Samson, visibly soaking in the atmosphere, replied with a grin: 'Feeling great, feels always great, but this time it is very special.'

And it was hard to argue. An international match at home carries a different weight — expectation, affection and a quiet hope of redemption — all rolled into one.

India face New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium on Saturday, January 31, in what promises to be a packed affair. The series may already be sealed, but for Samson and the fans in Thiruvananthapuram, this game is anything but a dead rubber.

After their arrival, members of the Indian team visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple to offer prayers. Suryakumar, vice-captain Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, fielding coach T Dilip and support staff were present. Security at the temple was tightened, with officials also interacting with the players and posing for photographs.

India, winners of the series with victories in the first three matches, will look to sign off on a winning note before turning their attention to the home T20 World Cup beginning February 7.

