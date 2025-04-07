HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Main apni bowling enjoy kar raha hoon bas'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: April 07, 2025 11:35 IST

'It's a different kind of satisfaction to get my best bowling figures in the IPL, especially on my home ground (Hyderabad).'

With his family watching in the stands, Mohammed Siraj put on an inspired performance to help Gujarat Titans slay Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday

IMAGE: With his family watching in the stands, Mohammed Siraj put on an inspired performance to help Gujarat Titans slay Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, who quashed Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batters with his swinging deliveries the IPL match on Sunday, said he is enjoying his bowling.

GT's Mohammed Siraj got his best bowling figures of 4 for 17 in the IPL in the match against SRH on Sunday.

 

In a video posted on Gujarat Titans's X handle, Siraj said: 'It's a different kind of satisfaction to get my best bowling figures in the IPL, especially on my home ground (Hyderabad). And to get my best performance in front of my family, who had come to watch me, it's a special feeling altogether. The team has won and that makes me happier.'

 

SEE: 'Main apni bowling enjoy kar raha hoon bas.' VIDEO: Gujarat Titans/X

It was three-times the joy for Siraj who not only registered his best bowling figures but also picked his 100th IPL wicket when he had Abhishek Sharma caught at mid-on in the 5th over.

'I'm just trying to live in the moment and enjoy my bowling. I am not thinking of the future. I am just enjoying my bowling.'

On GT at No 2 on the points table, Siraj said: 'Congrats to everyone, GT fans, GT family. See you in Ahmedabad,' he added.

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

