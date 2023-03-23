News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mahmud stars as B'desh thrash Ireland to win ODI series

Mahmud stars as B'desh thrash Ireland to win ODI series

Source: ANI
March 23, 2023 21:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bangladesh players celebrate an Ireland wicket on Thursday

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate an Ireland wicket on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

An exceptional performance from Bangladesh pacers and openers Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das helped the home side register a 10-wicket win over Ireland in the third and final ODI of three-match series in Sylhet on Thursday.

 

Bangladesh pacers unleashed a rampage after Ireland opted to bat.

Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed were on top of their game, as Ireland slipped to 26/4 within the first 10 overs. Lorcan Tucker (28) and Curtis Campher (36) gave some semblance of order with their 42-run stand before the former was done in by an Ebadot Hussain yorker.

The Bangladesh fast bowlers had Ireland all out for 101 -- this was the first time that Bangladesh quicks took all ten wickets in an ODI.

Mahmud starred with 5/32, while Taskin and Ebadot finished with figures of 3/26 and 2/29 respectively.

The chase was a cakewalk for Bangladesh openers, as Tamim Iqbal (41*) and Litton Das (50*) hardly broke sweat in pursuit of the target. They chased it down in merely 13.1 overs.

This is the first time that Bangladesh have won any international game by a margin of 10 wickets.

Bangladesh had won the first ODI by 183-runs, which was their largest ODI win by runs. The second game was washed out after Bangladesh had posted 349/6 in their allotted overs, their highest total in ODIs.

With this result, Bangladesh have won the ODI leg of this tour 2-0.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Boxing only succour for this once homeless Aus boxer
Boxing only succour for this once homeless Aus boxer
Mitchell, Blundell bag NZ cricket honours
Mitchell, Blundell bag NZ cricket honours
Russia's doping ban lifted but no respite for athletes
Russia's doping ban lifted but no respite for athletes
Vinicius reports eight complaint over racist abuse
Vinicius reports eight complaint over racist abuse
Oppn to move EC over EVMs, remote voting concerns
Oppn to move EC over EVMs, remote voting concerns
Man who posed as PMO official booked for cheating
Man who posed as PMO official booked for cheating
World C'ships: Nikhat, Nitu punch their way into final
World C'ships: Nikhat, Nitu punch their way into final

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

World C'ships: Nikhat, Nitu punch their way into final

World C'ships: Nikhat, Nitu punch their way into final

Srikanth, Prannoy ousted from Swiss Open

Srikanth, Prannoy ousted from Swiss Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances