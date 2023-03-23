Mahmud stars as B'desh thrash Ireland to win ODI series

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate an Ireland wicket on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

An exceptional performance from Bangladesh pacers and openers Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das helped the home side register a 10-wicket win over Ireland in the third and final ODI of three-match series in Sylhet on Thursday.

Bangladesh pacers unleashed a rampage after Ireland opted to bat.

Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed were on top of their game, as Ireland slipped to 26/4 within the first 10 overs. Lorcan Tucker (28) and Curtis Campher (36) gave some semblance of order with their 42-run stand before the former was done in by an Ebadot Hussain yorker.

The Bangladesh fast bowlers had Ireland all out for 101 -- this was the first time that Bangladesh quicks took all ten wickets in an ODI.

Mahmud starred with 5/32, while Taskin and Ebadot finished with figures of 3/26 and 2/29 respectively.

The chase was a cakewalk for Bangladesh openers, as Tamim Iqbal (41*) and Litton Das (50*) hardly broke sweat in pursuit of the target. They chased it down in merely 13.1 overs.

This is the first time that Bangladesh have won any international game by a margin of 10 wickets.

Bangladesh had won the first ODI by 183-runs, which was their largest ODI win by runs. The second game was washed out after Bangladesh had posted 349/6 in their allotted overs, their highest total in ODIs.

With this result, Bangladesh have won the ODI leg of this tour 2-0.