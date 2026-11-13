Australia Fast Bowler Mahli Beardman Scripts History on ODI Debut

'I'm Not Sure What Just Happened,' says Australian fast bowler Mahli Beardman after an unforgettable One-Day International debut against England in Perth, shattering a 38-year-old record with 6/24.

IMAGE: Australian pacer Mahli Beardman joined an elite club with a six-wicket haul on his ODI debut against England in Perth on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aus Men Cricket/Facebook

Key Points Mahli Beardman achieved a sensational six-wicket haul (6/24) on his ODI debut against England in Perth.

His figures of 6/24 are the best ever by an Australian male on ODI debut, breaking a 38-year-old record.

Beardman is only the second Australian male cricketer to claim five or more wickets on his ODI debut.

He dismissed key English batsmen including captain Harry Brook and former skipper Joe Root.

Beardman expressed surprise and honour, crediting the team environment for helping him manage debut nerves.

Australia's young fast bowler Mahli Beardman scripted history on his One-Day International (ODI) debut against England in Perth on Friday. Beardman broke a 38-year-old record with a sensational six-wicket haul in the series opener, returning impressive figures of 6/24. Beardman's six-wicket haul was the best ever by an Australian male and the fourth best of all-time behind Charlie Cassell (Scotland), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) and Fidel Edwards (West Indies).

A Historic Debut Performance

A former Australia Under-19 Cricket World Cup player, Beardman is now only the second Australian male cricketer to claim five or more wickets on his ODI debut, joining Tony Dodemaide -- Dodemaide finished with figures of 5 for 21 against Sri Lanka at the WACA in Perth in 1988. His six-for helped Australia bowl out England for just 131. The youngster made an immediate impact on the pacy Perth Stadium surface, first dismissing England captain Harry Brook before removing former skipper Joe Root as the visitors slipped to 55/4 after 14 overs.

Beardman's Impactful Spell

Beardman continued his impressive spell, claiming Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer to complete his six-wicket haul. Speaking after England's innings, Beardman said: 'To be honest, I'm not sure what just happened. It all happened very quickly, but yeah, it's just a great privilege and honour, to be able to represent my country and to be able to go out and take a few wickets as well. It's just the cherry on the top,' he said. Asked about his favourite wicket from the spell, Beardman picked that of England captain Harry Brook. 'I think the first one. Harry Brook, was a nice wicket, but just to get off the mark. I think any time you get your first one, it's a little bit of weight off the shoulders, so that was awesome,' he said.

Managing Debut Nerves

The young pacer also spoke about the nerves he experienced before and during his first international appearance, revealing that getting his opening delivery out of the way helped him settle down. 'I was pretty nervous early. My first ball, it's always just trying to hit the cut stuff, and I was a little bit worried. But once I got that one out of the way, then, yeah, I think everything started to feel pretty natural,' he said. Beardman also credited the Australian team environment and its leadership for helping him manage the pressure of his debut. 'I think obviously such a great group to be around, and Bison's such an incredible leader, so that calmed most nerves, and yeah, it was just fortunate to be able to do it with this group,' he added.