India all-rounder Mahipal Lomror signs with Surrey

Indian all-rounder Mahipal Lomror has made a significant move to English county cricket, joining Surrey for the remainder of the County Championship season, bringing his valuable batting and spin bowling expertise to the team.

IMAGE: Mahipal Lomror is the second player from Rajasthan after Rahul Chahar to join Surrey this season. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mahipal Lomror, Rajasthan's captain, has joined Surrey for the rest of the County Championship season.

He is the second player from Rajasthan, alongside Rahul Chahar, to play for Surrey this season.

Lomror, an experienced top-six batter with a first-class average of 42.62, will provide batting and spin options.

His signing addresses Surrey's need for a batter who can bowl spin, following injuries to Will Jacks and Dan Lawrence's England recall.

Lomror views this as a significant opportunity to challenge himself and gain experience in a new environment.

Rajasthan all-rounder Mahipal Lomror on Tuesday joined Surrey for the remainder of the County Championship season comprising six matches.

The 26-year-old Lomror's move to Surrey makes him the second player from Rajasthan to have joined the English County side this season, with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar already being a part of the side and featuring in two matches.

Lomror's Impressive First-Class Record

"The 26-year-old captains his state Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy where he plays with Surrey spin bowler Rahul Chahar. He is a vastly experienced top six batter with an impressive first-class average of 42.62 from his 63 matches. In November 2024, he hit a career-best 300 not out for Rajasthan in their match with Uttarakhand," Surrey said on their website.

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Why Surrey Signed the Indian All-Rounder

Lomror's move to Surrey comes after the County team lost the services of spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks and Dan Lawrence for their upcoming fixtures.

"Jacks will spend a period on the sidelines after managing an ankle injury for much of the English summer. Lawrence has been recalled to the England Test squad for the upcoming series with Pakistan," Surrey added.

"With the loss of Lawrence and Jacks' ability to bowl spin, it was important to add a batter who can bowl some overs of spin when required for the final stage of the season," said Alec Stewart, former England player and director of men's cricket at Surrey, on adding Lomror to the squad.

Lomror said, "Playing in the County Championship is a huge opportunity for me to challenge myself in a new environment and learn from an experienced group."