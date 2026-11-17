Cricket legends and former teammates celebrate MS Dhoni's illustrious IPL playing career as he transitions into a new role as Team Mentor for Chennai Super Kings, promising to continue his inspiring influence on the next generation of cricketers.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni with Dwayne Bravo with whom he's shared many a memorable wins. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points MS Dhoni will transition into a new role as Chennai Super Kings' Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, concluding his playing career.

Former teammates and cricketers like Dwayne Bravo, Dinesh Karthik, and Irfan Pathan lauded Dhoni's leadership, composure, and immense influence on Indian cricket.

Shivam Dube, Sai Sudharsan, Deepak Chahar, and Tushar Deshpande shared personal anecdotes, highlighting Dhoni's mentorship and impact on their careers.

S Badrinath described Dhoni as the 'heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings,' recalling his leadership, wicketkeeping, and memorable finishes.

Dhoni's legacy is expected to continue inspiring and guiding the next generation of cricketers in his new mentoring capacity.

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo thanked his former Chennai Super Kings captain, saying his legacy would continue to live on. CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, bringing the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008. 'Thank you Skipper! @mahi7781 your legacy will live on forever! See you soon my brother,' Bravo wrote on social media.

Tributes from Fellow Cricketers

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik welcomed Dhoni to his new role, congratulating him on his career and highlighting his continued opportunity to mentor upcoming cricketers. 'Welcome to the other side, Skip! What a remarkable journey in yellow. Congratulations on an an incredible career, and here"s to a new chapter of inspiring, mentoring, and shaping the next generation of cricketers. Once a leader, always a leader,' he said.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also praised Dhoni's leadership, composure under pressure and influence on Indian cricket, expressing confidence that his experience would continue to inspire younger players. 'A leader, a finisher, calm and composed under pressure, and one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. MS Dhoni, the legacy you have created will be hard to match. Well done, MS! I"m sure your immense experience and knowledge will continue to inspire the next generation of cricketers,' he said.

Impact on Teammates

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Shivam Dube and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube recalled his dream of playing under Dhoni's captaincy and how their association at the franchise shaped his cricketing career.

'It was my dream to play under your captaincy @mahi7781 bhaiya and it all started when I got selected for @chennaiipl..I still remember when I met you in the dressing room i thought I was dreaming..Our partnerships in the match and your words during that time has changed my career and i am very thankful for that..Yes I will always remember what you have thought me, but I will always miss you on the other end..Thank you so much for everything @mahi7781,' he said.

Sai Sudharsan recalled watching Dhoni as a young boy in Chennai and later sharing the field with him, saying the former CSK captain had inspired an entire generation of cricketers. He added that Dhoni's guidance would continue to shape the next generation. 'From being a little boy in Chennai, watching you from the stands, to having the privilege of sharing the same field with you. Some dreams really do come full circle. You"ve inspired an entire generation of cricketers, including me. And while we'll miss seeing you out on the field, there's no better feeling than knowing you'll continue to guide the next generation. Chennai loves you, Thala. Always,” he said.

Deepak Chahar also expressed gratitude for Dhoni's inspiration, guidance and support throughout his career, saying he felt fortunate to have been part of the journey.

'Thank you so much, Mahi Bhai, for all the inspiration, entertainment, and guidance you have given all of us—both as cricket fans and as fans of yours. It is going to be hard not seeing you play again, but we all know you gave everything to the game. I feel truly lucky to have been a part of that journey and to have watched you entertain everyone up close. A very special thank you from my side for always supporting and backing me in my career. Wishing you all the very best for this new chapter. Hope to see you soon and spend some great time together again. Love you, Mahi Bhai,' he said.

Tushar Deshpande, meanwhile, shared a personal memory of first seeing Dhoni as a ball boy and later getting the opportunity to share the dressing room with him and celebrate an IPL title. 'I still remember the first time I saw you as a ball boy, I was completely awestruck, Little did I know that one day I'd share the dressing room with you, play alongside you and celebrate an IPL title together. From admiring you from a distance to learning from you up close, you"ve had a huge impact on my journey and the cricketer I've become. Some influences stay with you for a lifetime. Thank you for everything Mahi bhai,' he said.

Dhoni: The Heartbeat of CSK

Former India cricketer S Badrinath described Dhoni as the heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings, recalling his leadership, wicketkeeping, memorable finishes and contribution to the franchise's success over the years. 'From seeing you lead Chennai with unmatched calmness to witnessing the magic behind the stumps, the unforgettable finishes, and the countless memories in yellow every moment felt special. Every image in this carousel carries a story, an emotion, and a memory for a lifetime.

From iconic partnerships on the 22 yards to taking CSK to finals year after year, you gave Chennai more than trophies you gave us an era we"ll never forget. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will forever be the heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings. Forever our captain. Forever our Thala. Whistle Podu forever,' he said.