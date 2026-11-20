Sri Lankan cricket icon Mahela Jayawardene takes on a pivotal new role as Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals' Women's Premier League team, aiming to elevate their performance and championship aspirations for the 2027 season.

Key Points Mahela Jayawardene was on Friday appointed Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals' WPL team for the 2027 season.

Jayawardene will oversee team strategy, talent identification, and player and coaching staff development.

He aims to build on existing strengths and bring greater consistency to performances, competing for the title.

Delhi Capitals co-owners expressed confidence in Jayawardene's understanding of the modern game and strategic leadership.

Delhi Capitals on Friday appointed Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene as the Director of Cricket of its Women's Premier League (WPL) team ahead of the 2027 season.

In his new role, Jayawardene will oversee all cricketing matters of the franchise, including team strategy, talent identification, and player and coaching staff development.

Jayawardene's Vision For Delhi Capitals WPL

Jayawardene, who won three IPL titles with Mumbai Indians, was delighted to take up the new role.

"Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women's cricket. I am delighted to take on the role of Director of Cricket for the WPL team.

"My focus will be on building on the team's existing strengths, bringing greater consistency to performances and ensuring we continue to evolve and compete for the title. I am excited about what we can achieve together," he said in a release.

Delhi Capitals Owners Welcome Jayawardene

Commenting on the appointment, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, co-owner Delhi Capitals and chairman GMR Sports, said: "Mahela's appointment brings an added dimension of experience and strategic leadership to the women's setup. His understanding of the modern game and experience in building competitive teams will be valuable in taking Delhi Capitals Women to the next level."

Parth Jindal, chairman and co-owner of Delhi Capitals and founder of JSW Sports, said, "Mahela is one of the finest cricketing minds in the game, and his record as a player, captain and coach speaks for itself. We are delighted to welcome him to the DC family and look forward to the experience and perspective he brings to the group."