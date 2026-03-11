HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Felicitates T20 World Champions Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Felicitates T20 World Champions Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2026 14:09 IST

x

Devendra Fadnavis with Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube

IMAGE: (From left to right) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Amruta Fadnavis and Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik. Photographs: Devendra Fadnavis/X

Key Points

  • Suryakumar Yadav became the fourth Indian captain to win a World Cup.
  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated Suryakumar and Shivam Dube at his Mumbai residence.
  • Dube made a great impact with the bat in the T20 World Cup, smashing 235 runs in nine matches at a superb strike rate of 169.06.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated the Mumbai duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, who were part of India's T20 World Cup-winning team, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

India T20 captain Suryakumar and star all-rounder Shivam Dube met the Chief Minister at his official residence in Mumbai, where they were honoured for their contribution to the team's successful title defence.

Devendra Fadnavis with Suryakumar Yadav

Fadnavis congratulated the two cricketers and lauded their role in bringing glory to the country.

'Had the pleasure of welcoming T20 World Cup 2026–winning Indian team captain Suryakumar Yadav and Batting Genius Shivam Dube at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai. A proud moment for all of us as they continue to inspire millions across the nation,' he said on X.

Devendra Fadnavis with Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube

Suryakumar helped India create history as they became the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup.

Dube made a great impact with the bat in the T20 World Cup, smashing 235 runs in nine matches at a superb strike rate of 169.06, along with one fifty.

India outclassed New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Jadeja Meets 14-Year-Old RR Sensation
SEE: Jadeja Meets 14-Year-Old RR Sensation
SEE: Virat Kohli Begins IPL 2026 Prep in Viral Clip
SEE: Virat Kohli Begins IPL 2026 Prep in Viral Clip
Why World Cup Hero Shivam Dube Took Train Home
Why World Cup Hero Shivam Dube Took Train Home
Even if you want to laugh, you can't laugh: Gambhir
Even if you want to laugh, you can't laugh: Gambhir
'My Only Message To Sanju Was...'
'My Only Message To Sanju Was...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on Today's Actresses5:14

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on...

'Govt Has Bent Before the US', Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over LPG Crisis3:55

'Govt Has Bent Before the US', Priyanka Gandhi Slams...

Aamir Khan lights up the stage at Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 20260:29

Aamir Khan lights up the stage at Maharashtrian of the...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO