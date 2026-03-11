Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Felicitates T20 World Champions Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube

IMAGE: (From left to right) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Amruta Fadnavis and Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik. Photographs: Devendra Fadnavis/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated the Mumbai duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, who were part of India's T20 World Cup-winning team, in Mumbai on Wednesday.



India T20 captain Suryakumar and star all-rounder Shivam Dube met the Chief Minister at his official residence in Mumbai, where they were honoured for their contribution to the team's successful title defence.





Fadnavis congratulated the two cricketers and lauded their role in bringing glory to the country.



'Had the pleasure of welcoming T20 World Cup 2026–winning Indian team captain Suryakumar Yadav and Batting Genius Shivam Dube at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai. A proud moment for all of us as they continue to inspire millions across the nation,' he said on X.





Suryakumar helped India create history as they became the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup.



Dube made a great impact with the bat in the T20 World Cup, smashing 235 runs in nine matches at a superb strike rate of 169.06, along with one fifty.



India outclassed New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).