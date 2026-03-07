HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Madurai Temple Hosts Special Pooja for India Ahead of T20 WC Final

March 07, 2026 12:30 IST

Devotees at Madurai's Sri Maha Periyava Temple offered special prayers and rituals seeking India's victory ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Fans perform special pooja at the Sri Maha Periyava Temple in Madurai, for Team India's success at the T20 World Cup final. Photograph: ANI

A special prayer was said at the Sri Maha Periyava Temple in Madurai on Saturday, for India's victory at the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday.

Key Points

  • Special prayers were held at the Sri Maha Periyava Temple in Madurai for India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final.
  • Devotees lit lamps and raised slogans wishing 'All the Best India.'
  • Defending champions India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
 

The pooja was conducted under the auspices of Anushathin Anugraham.

Earlier, special abhishekams were performed to the idol of Maha Periyava and the silver padukas, using turmeric powder, panchagavyam, milk, panchamirtham, honey, ghee, tender coconut water, sacred ash (vibhuti), sandalwood and several other offerings. This was followed by a special decoration of the deity and deeparadhana.

During the prayer meet, devotees who visited the temple placed a flex board featuring players of the Indian cricket team and offered special prayers seeking India's victory in the T20 World Cup final.

They also lit lamps in their hands and raised slogans saying "All the Best India."

Defending champions India will enter the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium as massive favourites.

Over the years, India and New Zealand have met five times in ICC events' knockout stages, with India winning twice and New Zealand winning three times. \

However, in the past two knockout stage matches, India got the better of the Kiwis.

