Madan Lal Welcomes Pak's U-Turn on Ind-Pak T20 WC Clash

Former India cricketer Madan Lal welcomes Pakistan’s decision to play India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, saying a boycott would have hurt the tournament’s charm and finances.

IMAGE: Pakistan agreed to play India in the Twenty20 cricket World Cup match scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka on Sunday, Pakistan's government said on Monday, reversing its decision to boycott the game. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal welcomed Pakistan's decision to play India in their group-stage match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026, following their government's earlier announcement of a boycott. Madan Lal said that it's positive that Pakistan will play their match against India or "else the charm of the tournament would have died."

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma criticised Pakistan’s reversal, calling it “drama” driven by potential losses.

Speaking to ANI, Madan Lal welcomed Pakistan playing India in the T20 World Cup, saying it keeps the tournament exciting. He also noted that there could be additional pressure on Pakistan, who have struggled against India in recent matches.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is set to be held on February 15 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

"It is good that they are playing, else the charm of the tournament would have died, and they would have also suffered financial loss. We've heard that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had put pressure on them. India-Pakistan match is always exciting. Both teams are very good. There could be more pressure on the Pakistan team as they haven't won many matches against India lately. The game of cricket should not weaken," Madan Lal said.

'This was Pakistan's drama'

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has criticised Pakistan for taking a U-turn to play against India in the T20 World Cup after an earlier announcement to boycott the much-anticipated match, terming it a "drama" of the neighbouring country.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said Pakistan's stance was merely a drama, adding that they realised the losses of not playing India and calling such behaviour typical of Pakistan.

"This was Pakistan's drama, which is what they always do. They supported Bangladesh, then pushed them aside, and now they have realised how much they will lose if they don't play against India. So, these kinds of things are expected from Pakistan," Rajmukar Sharma said.

These reactions have come after the Government of Pakistan, on Monday, directed its national cricket team to take the field on February 15, for their scheduled fixture against the defending champions, India, in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The decision came after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, according to a statement by the Pakistan Government, briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks between the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).