Madan Lal backed Rishabh Pant for next year's 50-over World Cup despite his white-ball omission, while questioning Mohammed Siraj's absence and urging his return for the next Test.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Madan Lal hailed Rishabh Pant as a fearless and exceptional batter, insisting he has rarely been out of form after his 153 against New Zealand.

The 1983 World Cup winner questioned Pant's exclusion from India's ODI and T20I setups and urged selectors not to overlook him for next year's 50-over World Cup.

Lal felt India missed Mohammed Siraj's pace and bounce in the drawn encounter and called for the fast bowler's return to the playing XI for the next Test.

Rishabh Pant's latest Test heroics have earned him a strong endorsement from former India cricketer Madan Lal, who believes the wicketkeeper-batter has never really been out of form and deserves a place in or next year's 50-over World Cup.

Pant produced a stunning 153 off 153 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes, in the opening Test against New Zealand. His counter-attacking knock stood out despite India failing to force a result, with the visitors settling for a hard-fought draw.

The century also made Pant the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries — South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

"I don't think Rishabh Pant has ever really been out of form. I've hardly ever seen him struggle for form. He's a tremendous player, someone who genuinely stands out. He is an incredibly confident cricketer who plays his natural game without fear, particularly in Test cricket," Madan Lal told ANI.

Pant's Utility in White-Ball Formats

The 1983 World Cup winner also questioned Pant's absence from India's ODI and T20I setups, suggesting fitness concerns may have influenced the decision. However, he warned selectors against overlooking a player of Pant's ability for the World Cup.

"I honestly don't understand why he has been left out of India's T20 and ODI setups, whether it's the selectors' decision or otherwise. Perhaps fitness was a concern at some point, but you cannot overlook a player of his calibre. India must not make the mistake of leaving him out of the World Cup. He deserves to be in the squad, and you should take him to the World Cup," he added.

Siraj's Absence Felt

Madan Lal also felt India missed the services of Mohammed Siraj in the opening Test and urged the team management to bring the fast bowler back for the next match.

India had declared their first innings at 720/9 and reduced New Zealand to 119/2 at the start of the final day but failed to secure the remaining wickets. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated the visitors with a determined stand to ensure the hosts escaped with a draw.

Madan Lal believed Siraj's ability to hit the deck hard and extract extra bounce could have made a difference on a surface that offered considerable assistance to fast bowlers.

"I also feel India missed Mohammad Siraj in this match, regardless of what the team management might say. He should definitely be brought back into the playing XI for the next match. Siraj is a tall fast bowler who can hit the deck hard and generate extra bounce, which would have been particularly effective given the amount of bounce on offer from the surface," he said.