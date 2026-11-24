Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a phenomenon and his career, particularly in the Indian Premier League, is testimony to that. He finished his IPL career with 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45.

From match-winning finishes to breathtaking counterattacks, Dhoni has delivered countless times over the years.

As Thala transitions into the role of team mentor after drawing the curtain down on his illustrious career, a look at some of the finest innings that defined his remarkable IPL career.

Dhoni's Last Over Heroics

Representing Rising Pune Supergiant during Chennai Super Kings' two-year suspension, Dhoni continued to show his value in the league.

MSD produced a sensational last-over finish against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016. He played the lone ranger with an unbeaten 32-ball 64 to secure an improbable win for the debutants.

With 23 runs required off the final over, Dhoni smashed two sixes and a boundary before sealing a thrilling four wicket victory with a six off the final delivery against Axar Patel. The dramatic finish highlighted Dhoni's trademark composure under pressure.

Dhoni's Highest IPL Knock In Vain

This was Dhoni's highest score in the IPL. He smashed 84 off just 48 deliveries in a whirlwind innings in a thrilling run-chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 21, 2019.

Chasing 162 and needing 26 runs in the final over, Dhoni struck 24 off the first five deliveries but CSK eventually fell agonisingly short by one run after Shardul Thakur was run out on the final ball.

Dhoni Seals Win With A Six!

It was CSK's highly anticipated return to the IPL and Dhoni did not disappoint.

Dhoni produced a memorable match-winning performance against RCB in 2018.

Chasing 206, Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 34 deliveries, including seven sixes. He fittingly sealed the chase in style with a six when CSK needed just two runs to win, taking his side to a thrilling five wicket victory.

Dhoni Smashes 79, But...

A couple of days after his match-winning explosive knock against RCB, Dhoni almost did an encore against Kings XI Punjab.

Chasing 198, CSK found themselves in early trouble. But Dhoni launched a spirited counterattack with an unbeaten 79 off 44 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes. Despite bringing his side agonisingly close, Dhoni's efforts fell short as Punjab defended their total by four runs.

Dhoni's Half-Ton Pivotal To CSK's Title Win

Dhoni's match-winning unbeaten 54 off just 29 deliveries against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2010, guiding CSK to a thrilling six wicket victory while chasing 193.

He fittingly sealed the win with a six off Irfan Pathan, delivering an iconic finish that proved crucial in CSK's campaign towards their maiden IPL title.