Mumbai Indians name Luke Williams as new head coach for WPL 2027

Mumbai Indians have announced Luke Williams as their new head coach for the Women's Premier League 2027 season, replacing Lisa Keightley.

IMAGE: Luke Williams was named as Mumbai Indians' women team's head coach for WPL 2027. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Key Points Luke Williams has been appointed as the new head coach for Mumbai Indians ahead of the Women's Premier League 2027 season.

Williams replaces Lisa Keightley, who decided to step down from her role as MI head coach.

Under Keightley, Mumbai Indians finished fourth in WPL 2026, their worst performance in four seasons.

Williams previously led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden WPL title in 2025.

Mumbai Indians on Thursday appointed Luke Williams as their head coach after parting ways with Lisa Keightley ahead of the Women's Premier League 2027.

Keightley has decided to move on from the role of MI head coach after being appointed for the position in September 2025, the franchise said.

Leadership Change for WPL 2027

"Mumbai Indians have announced that Lisa Keightley has decided to move on from her role as head coach of Mumbai Indians, with Luke Williams appointed as her successor ahead of the 2027 Women's Premier League season," the franchise said in a statement.

With the former Australian batter Keightley as their head coach, the two-time winners Mumbai Indians had finished fourth in the five-team tournament for their worst performance in four seasons of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians had won the WPL in 2023 and 2025 while finishing in the Eliminator in 2024.

Williams' Proven Track Record

"We have a great opportunity to build something together, play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for success," said Williams.

Williams had worked as the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their maiden title triumph in WPL 2025. He has also worked in similar roles with the Southern Brave Women in The Hundred and at the Adelaide Strikers Women in Women's Big Bash League, alongside being the assistant coach of the men's team in the BBL.

"Luke is a proven winner and brings with him rich experience, a deep understanding of the women's game, and a strong commitment to developing players," said team owner Nita Ambani.

Williams is a three-time winner of the Bradman Medal for grade cricket in 2005-06, 2007-08, and 2009-10. Williams has also worked under former Mumbai Indians head coach Charlotte Edwards in England's coaching staff.