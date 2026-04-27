'Lucky To Have Shared Dressing Room With Sachin'

'I was able to witness why he was successful. His dedication and discipline are what made him the greatest to have played the game.'

IMAGE: A special cake baked for Sachin Tendulkar's birthday. Photographs: K R Nayar

Key Points Mumbai marked Sachin Tendulkar's birthday with an emotional celebration hosted by The Legends Club at the iconic Cricket Club of India.

Harbhajan Singh shared personal anecdotes highlighting Tendulkar's discipline, humility, and camaraderie during their time together in the Indian team.

Speakers stressed the importance of preserving Test cricket's five-day format amid concerns over shorter match durations in modern cricket.

Harbhajan identified emerging talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal while emphasising adaptability and technique as essential for long-term success.

April 24 is not just another date on the calendar in Mumbai -- it is an emotion that runs through the veins of the city.

It marks the birthday of Sachin Tendulkar, the son of the soil, a figure the city holds close to its heart with immense pride.

Here, he is not just a retired cricketer; he is a living legend. Even 13 years after reporting his final Test at the Wankhede stadium, everyone enjoys recalling every glorious moment this legendary batter has carved out during his career.

It felt so special to be a part of his birthday celebration organised by The Legends' Club at the C K Nayudu Hall at the Cricket Club of India at the Brabourne stadium.

The Legends Club, founded by Rajsingh Dungarpur and supported by the CCI, has long been a custodian of cricket's rich heritage.

It celebrates the birthdays of icons such as Vijay Merchant, Vijay Hazare, Vijay Manjrekar, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev.

For this year's celebration of Tendulkar's birthday, legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh was invited for a cricket talk moderated by former Test cricketer Yajuvindra Singh, who is also the president of The Legends Club.

This event was held in the presence of Ajinkya Naik, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Tendulkar as a teammate

When Harbhajan speaks, it is bound to be filled with interesting observations about the game and anecdotes.

Today, he is more than a cricketer; he is a commentator, singer, politician and much more, living life to the fullest.

He shares a close rapport with Tendulkar, and said: "I am really lucky to have shared the dressing room with him. I was able to witness why he was successful. His dedication and discipline are what made him the greatest to have played the game."

This was followed by a special comment from him on the human side of Tendulkar.

"He is a great human being. He touched the sky (through his feats), but his feet remained grounded always."

Harbhajan narrated an incident that reflected the liberty Tendulkar gave juniors like Zaheer Khan and himself to even play pranks on him.

"After winning a Test in 2008 against New Zealand, we threw a fully dressed Tendulkar into a jacuzzi," he recalled.

World record and a 60-over World Cup tale

Yajuvindra Singh, in the 1976-1977 Test series against England, had set a world record by taking five catches in the first innings and two more in the second.

He revealed a little-known fact about how India played limited-overs cricket when he was part of the 1979 World Cup squad: "None of us knew how to play this format (then 60 overs), and during our team meeting before the match, it was decided that openers Sunil Gavaskar and Anshuman Gaekwad should play out the first 25 overs without throwing away their wickets!"

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh cuts the Sachin Tendulkar cake.

Test matches must last five days, not three

Harbhajan's passion for Test cricket came through clearly during the talk show. He urged the ICC and the BCCI to safeguard the sanctity of the longest format.

"Matches ending in two or three days should not become the norm," he said firmly.

"Test cricket must remain the priority -- it is where the game reveals its true character and where cricketers are truly tested. Over five days, the contest evolves, deepens, and challenges you in new ways every single day."

Ban batters after two sixes!

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests for India and claimed 417 wickets.

He had a hilarious response to a question on how a better balance between the bat and ball can be maintained.

"Like a bowler is banned after two beamers, I want batters banned after two sixes."

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh addresses the audience with Vaman Apte (son of Madhav Apte ) Yajuvindra Singh and Ajinkya Naik.

On rising stars of Indian cricket

Turning his attention to the future, Harbhajan spoke about three young talents -- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre -- who have just begun to capture attention.

Yet, he was quick to underline that true validation lies in Test cricket.

On Jaiswal, he was particularly emphatic. "He has the perfect blend for both T20 and Test cricket. He can leave the ball patiently for an entire session and then, in the next, shift gears and score freely.

"Very few possess that mindset. His journey is remarkable -- full of struggle, resilience, and belief.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association gave him an opportunity, and look where he stands today -- taking on someone like Mitchell Starc and hitting him for a first-ball six."

He also mentioned Ishan Kishan, noting a shared aggressive instinct among these players.

"They all have the intent to attack, but cricket demands adaptability. When conditions change and the ball starts moving, you must have the technique and temperament to defend."

On the prodigious Sooryavanshi, he struck a note of caution and hope.

"If a 15 year old can hit the ball so well, he can certainly learn to defend too. It is all about mindset. Given the right exposure, he will adapt. But throwing him into a challenging tour of England too early, where the ball swings, could be overwhelming. If we want him to succeed in Test cricket, we must nurture him carefully."

Harbhajan ended on a thoughtful note, expressing concern over the fading craft of spin bowling.

"The art of spin is slowly disappearing. I rarely see bowlers truly turning the ball anymore. A spinner's primary job is to spin the ball -- without that, you are only making life easier for the batter."

IMAGE: A welcome from The Legends' Club for the Sachin Tendulkar birthday function.

Will Harbhajan's son play for Mumbai or Punjab?

The function ended with a question from Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik to Harbhajan about his five-year-old son Jovan Veer Singh.

Naik wanted to know if his son played cricket, and whether he would register with the Mumbai Cricket Association or the Punjab Cricket Association.

Harbhajan, who now lives in Mumbai, replied without any hesitation: "I have played for Mumbai Indians for 10 years. I have been living here since then. My son has been studying here, and he was born here, so it is right that he will play for Mumbai."

He then quickly added: "However, whether my son plays cricket or not is his wish. I won't push him. If he wants to play cricket, I will definitely send him to you (pointing to Naik). As per your guidance, I will send him wherever the MCA has maidans."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff