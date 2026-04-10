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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants draft in George Linde after Hasaranga injury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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April 10, 2026 17:56 IST

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Lucknow Super Giants have signed South African all-rounder George Linde to bolster their squad after Wanindu Hasaranga was sidelined due to a hamstring injury, adding depth to their IPL 2026 campaign.

George Linde

IMAGE: George Linde has featured in three Tests, four ODIs, and 37 T20 Internationals. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points

  • Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed George Linde as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga in the IPL 2026 season.
  • Hasaranga was ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the T20 World Cup.
  • George Linde, a left-handed all-rounder, brings experience with over 250 T20 matches.
  • Linde will join LSG at his base price of Rs 1 crore for his maiden IPL stint.

Lucknow Super Giants have signed South Africa all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to injury.

Hasaranga, who was picked up by LSG for Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million), has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during Sri Lanka's opening match of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

 

Injury Forces Wanindu Hasaranga to Withdraw from IPL 2026

George Linde's Cricket Profile

Linde, a left-handed batting all-rounder who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, brings significant experience in the shortest format.

He has represented South Africa in three Tests, four ODIs and 37 T20 Internationals, scoring 403 runs and claiming 35 wickets in the T20I format.

The 33-year-old has featured in over 250 T20 matches across leagues and domestic competitions, adding depth to LSG's all-round resources.

This will be Linde's maiden stint in the IPL. He will join the franchise at his base price of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

Blow for Sri Lanka! Injured Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of T20 World Cup

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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