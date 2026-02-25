LSG reveal new identity ahead of IPL 2026

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants introduced a redesigned logo ahead of IPL 2026, moving away from their traditional blue to a bold red identity.

The emblem features Garuda, a crown and an elephant, representing courage, pride, strength and the deep cultural connection with the region.

Lucknow Super Giants revealed a bold new logo on Tuesday ahead of the 2026 IPL season, swapping their familiar blue colours for a striking shade of red in a fresh new look.

The new emblem blends three symbols -- Garuda, a crown and an elephant -- which the franchise said capture the spirit of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh and its connection with fans since the team was formed.

In a statement, the franchise said the new look is more than just a cosmetic change.

Symbols rooted in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh

"Today, Lucknow Super Giants unveil a new logo. Not just a new design. Not just a new look. But a symbol that carries the spirit of this city, this state, and every fan who has stood by the team from the very beginning. This new emblem brings together three powerful symbols, Garuda, the Crown, and the Elephant, each telling a story that feels deeply personal to Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh," the statement read.

Explaining the symbolism, the franchise added, "Garuda represents courage. The courage to rise, to take on challenges, and to never back down. It reflects the fearless cricket the Super Giants strive to play and the belief that no dream is too big when you rise together.The Crown stands for pride and responsibility. Every time the team walks onto the field, it carries the hopes of millions. The Crown is a reminder that wearing this jersey is an honour and that honour must be earned every single day.”

Franchise calls it a deeper identity change

At the heart of the logo stands the Elephant. The Elephant represents strength, wisdom, patience, and unity. It reflects the steady support of the fans, the kind of loyalty that does not waver with one result but stands strong season after season."

According to Shashwat Goenka, owner of LSG, the new logo means a great deal to the franchise’s ownership.

"This new logo is deeply emotional for us. The people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Super Giants into their hearts from day one. This symbol is a tribute to that love and belief. Garuda reflects our dreams to rise higher. The Crown reflects the pride you place on us every time we take the field. And the Elephant reflects the strength and loyalty that defines this region.”

“This is not just a change in identity. It is a promise. A promise that we will honour this city, respect our roots, and compete with heart. Every run, every wicket, every moment will carry the emotion of our fans," he added.