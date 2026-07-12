Lord's Test: Yastika's classy knock puts England under pressure on Day 3

Yastika Bhatia's impressive batting performance has propelled India to a commanding 365-run lead over England in the crucial one-off Test match.

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia closes in on a well-deserved century. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Yastika Bhatia is nearing a century, batting on 91, significantly contributing to India's strong position.

India has extended its lead to 365 runs against England in the one-off Test.

Despite losing key wickets like Smriti Mandhana (70) and Harmanpreet Kaur, India maintained control.

Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone were the key wicket-takers for England in the morning session.

Bhatia's aggressive batting, including effective use of feet against spinners and straight drives, has been crucial.

Yastika Bhatia inched towards a memorable hundred as India extended their dominance over England in the one-off Test by reaching 250 for four at lunch on day three despite the loss of three wickets in the session.

India extended their lead to 365 runs after resuming the day at 154 for one in their second innings.

Key Wickets Fall For England

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana's fluent 70 lays the foundation for India. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Smriti Mandhana (70 off 130) was caught down the leg-side off Lauren Bell for a soft dismissal early in the session. Pacer Bell was the standout bowler of the morning, removing not just Mandhana but also Jemimah Rodrgues (3 off 12). The ball to Rodrigues was a peach, seaming back sharply to crash onto the stumps.

Harmanpreet Kaur (16 off 34) was scratchy and finally fell to left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone who trapped the Indian captain in front with a straighter one. The on-field umpire was not convinced but Ecclestone got the DRS call in her favour.

Bhatia (91 batting off 139) was batting alongside Deepti Sharma (10 batting off 38) at the break.

The hallmark of Bhatia's effort has been the use of feet against the spinners and the sumptuous straight drives off the pacers. Batting on 39 overnight, Bhatia began the day with a classy straight drive off Bell. It was another drive down the ground off Bell that got to her half-century.

India had taken complete control of the game on day two by dismissing England for 170, following their 285 in the first innings.