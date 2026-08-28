Lord's Test: Tongue strikes late as Pakistan stumble to 16-2 at lunch

Josh Tongue’s late wicket left Pakistan 16-2 at lunch after England reached 290, with Jofra Archer striking early and Gus Atkinson’s 45 boosting the hosts.

IMAGE: England's Josh Tongue celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique on Day 2 of the second Test at Lord's on Friday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points England added 42 runs to reach 290 after resuming on 248-9.

Josh Tongue made an unbeaten 30 in a 47-run last-wicket stand with Gus Atkinson.

Jofra Archer dismissed Shan Masood with a 91mph delivery in a fiery spell.

Pakistan successfully reviewed Azan Awais’ dismissal after Atkinson thought he had taken a catch.

Tongue dismissed Abdullah Shafique with the final ball before lunch, leaving Pakistan 16-2.

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Josh Tongue struck with the final ball before lunch to leave Pakistan at 16-2 after England were bowled out for 290 on the second day of the second Test at Lord’s on Friday.

England resumed on 248-9 and added 42 runs to their overnight total, thanks largely to a valuable last-wicket partnership between Tongue and Gus Atkinson.

Tongue and Atkinson Frustrate Pakistan

IMAGE: Gus Atkinson made 45 off 46 balls containing six boundaries. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Tongue made an unbeaten 30 in a 47-run stand with Atkinson, giving England a useful first-innings boost after they had appeared set for a lower total.

Atkinson eventually fell for 45 off 46 balls, hitting Ali Usman down the ground to Mohammad Ali. Tongue remained unbeaten as England reached 290.

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Archer Brings Early Pressure

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Shan Masood. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Pakistan faced a difficult hour before lunch as England’s pace attack repeatedly tested their top order.

Jofra Archer produced an electrifying spell and made the first breakthrough, getting Pakistan captain Shan Masood to edge a 91mph delivery through to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Review Goes Pakistan's Way

Atkinson thought he had taken another wicket when Azan Awais appeared to edge behind, but Pakistan successfully reviewed the decision and Awais was reprieved.

England continued to press despite the setback, with their fast bowlers keeping Pakistan under sustained pressure.

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Tongue Delivers Final Blow Before Lunch

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Saud Shakeel. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Tongue returned for a second spell just before the interval and completed a crucial breakthrough with the final ball of the session.

Abdullah Shafique was given out after a review confirmed he had edged an attempted drive, leaving Pakistan struggling at 16-2 at lunch.