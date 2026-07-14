The Indian women's cricket team has achieved a historic 270-run Test victory against England at the iconic Lord's, a landmark moment celebrated by BCCI officials as a testament to the team's belief and the growth of women's cricket.

IMAGE: India registered a thumping 270-run win over England in the first-ever Women's Test staged at the iconic Lord's in London on Monday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India Women's cricket team secured a historic 270-run victory against England in a one-off Test at Lord's.

Pacer Kranti Gaud's seven-wicket haul and Yastika Bhatia's century were pivotal in India's dominant performance.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas hailed the win as one of the "finest moments" in Indian women's cricket history.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia attributed the triumph to sustained investment and belief in the women's game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India president Mithun Manhas on Monday termed India's historic 270-run win over England in the one-off Women's Test at Lord's as one of the "finest moments" and a reflection of the "belief" running within the team.

Pacer Kranti Gaud's seven-wicket match haul and Yastika Bhatia's hundred played a big role in India's landslide victory at the first-ever women's Test at the iconic venue.

BCCI Applaud Team's Historic Achievement

"This is one of the finest moments in the history of Indian women's cricket. To win a Test match at Lord's is incredibly special and is a reflection of the courage, discipline and belief this team has shown throughout the contest," said Manhas in a release issued by BCCI.

"On behalf of the BCCI, I congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur, the players, coaches and support staff on a truly unforgettable achievement," he added.

Manhas also lauded former BCCI secretary and the current ICC Chairman Jay Shah's belief in women's cricket.

"I would like to acknowledge the astute leadership of our former Honorary Secretary and current ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, whose resolute commitment to the growth of women's cricket has helped lay the foundation for achievements such as this," he said.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia rated the triumph as the result of right investments made in the women's game over the years.

"This historic victory is the result of years of sustained investment and belief in women's cricket. Today's achievement at Lord's is a proud reflection of those efforts and, above all, the extraordinary dedication and hard work of our players and support staff," said Saikia.