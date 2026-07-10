Lord's Test: Mandhana, Jemimah Lift India After Early Blows

• Lord's Test Scorecard: England vs India

IMAGE: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana brought up the first half-century in women's cricket at Lord's during the one-off Test against England on Friday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 56 as India reached 122/3 at lunch despite losing two early wickets.

Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues added a brisk 64-run stand, scoring at over six runs an over to shift momentum.

After Rodrigues fell for 35, Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur ensured India suffered no further setbacks before the break.

Smriti Mandhana struck an aggressive unbeaten 56 as India overcame regular jolts to post 122 for three against England at lunch on the opening day of the one-off Women's Test at Lord's on Friday.

England elected to field once they won the toss, and the decision seemed vindicated as they reduced India to 37 for two, dismissing Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia inside seven overs.

Mandhana, Rodrigues Counterattack with Fluent Partnership

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues put together a 64-run partnership for the third wicket. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

But from that point, Mandhana, who remained unbeaten off 67 balls, and Jemimah Rodrigues (35, 38 balls) added 64 runs for the third wicket to lift India.

It was double barrel firing as Mandhana and Rodrigues tore into the English attack in their own inimitable styles.

Mandhana was severe on pacer Lauren Filer, carting her for two fours in a row, before smashing spinner Sophie Ecclestone for a six, a slog-sweep over mid-wicket.

Filer, however, had a wonderful moment when she induced a snick from Verma with a beauty of a delivery that shaped in before moving away to take the corner of her bat in the second over of the day.

Jemimah sent Ecclestone twice to the ropes in succession as India motored at over six runs an over during their alliance, and it also helped the tourists to maintain a run-rate of over five at the end of first session.

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India Steady After Jemimah's Dismissal

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues made 35 off 38 balls laced with five boundaries. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

But Jemimah's attempt to reach out to a wide delivery off pacer Issy Wong had disastrous consequences, as the ball disturbed the stumps after taking her bat's edge.

But Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur (14 batting, 25 balls) ensured that India will end the first session without further damage, looking to take decisive control in the middle phase.