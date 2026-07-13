Lord's Test: India Make History, Crush England by 270 Runs

India's women's cricket team delivered a dominant performance, securing a historic 270-run victory over England in the one-off Test match in London, showcasing their all-round prowess.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana star as India rout England. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India Women secured a massive 270-run victory against England in the one-off Test.

England were bowled out for 186 on Day 4, chasing an imposing target of 457.

Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma were instrumental in wrapping up England's innings.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side displayed a dominant all-round performance throughout the match.

India sealed a commanding 270-run victory over England in the one-off Women's Test, completing a dominant all-round performance on Day 4 in London on Monday.

Chasing an imposing target of 457, England were bowled out for 186 on Day 4 after their lower order offered little resistance.

Sneh Rana removed Amy Jones before Deepti Sharma wrapped up the innings with two superb deliveries, dismissing Issy Wong and Lauren Bell.

England had resumed the day needing 327 runs with four wickets in hand but crumbled under sustained pressure from India's bowlers.

The emphatic win capped a memorable performance from Harmanpreet Kaur's side, who outplayed England in every department throughout the Test.