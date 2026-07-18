Lord's ODI decider: All Eyes on Rohit amid retirement buzz

As India prepares for the crucial series-deciding third ODI against England, all eyes are on Rohit Sharma's performance and future amidst intense speculation about his form and ability to lead the team to victory.

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Key Points Rohit Sharma's form and future are under intense speculation ahead of the series-deciding third ODI against England.

Despite BCCI's reassurance, Rohit has struggled in the first two games, raising questions about his longevity until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The 'Home of Cricket' pitch is expected to offer a better surface, potentially allowing Rohit to regain his rhythm.

Virat Kohli continues to perform strongly, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have shown promise for India.

India's bowling attack might see Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion due to Washington Sundar's injury, with Axar Patel excelling as a spin all-rounder.

All eyes of the cricketing world will be trained on Rohit Sharma when the India white-ball great takes the field for the series-deciding third ODI against England here on Sunday with speculation rife on his future.

Amid the intense speculation, the BCCI has asserted that the match will not be Rohit's last in international cricket but the former India captain surely has a point to prove having struggled in the first two games.

Rohit Sharma's Form And Future In Focus

Vintage Rohit is all about effortlessly executing his front foot pull shots off the pacers and manoeuvring the spinners but the 39-year-old has not been able to find any fluency thus far in the series, fuelling conversations about lasting till the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

The two-paced pitch in Cardiff made life tougher for Rohit who consumed as many as nine consecutive dot balls before getting out. A true batting surface at the "Home of Cricket" may just allow Rohit to regain his rhythm for a statement knock in the series decider.

As captain of the side, Rohit had led from the front by playing the high risk role of an enforcer in the powerplay. His fans would want to see that same Rohit turn up on Sunday. The express pace of Jofra Archer would pose the biggest challenge for the veteran opener in the first 10 overs.

Key Indian Batting Performances

Current captain Shubman Gill has looked the part in the batting department and would be itching to get a big hundred after his soft dismissal at Sophia Gardens. In contrast to Rohit's struggles, another ageing superstar Virat Kohli continues to boss the ODI format.

He was on course for another hundred on Thursday but fell to Archer, triggering a middle order collapse that cost India the game. The team would be wiser from that experience going into the series decider.

Playing in place of an ill KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan succumbed to the short ball alongside a few other batters, showing that the visitors remain uncomfortable against rising deliveries. Shreyas Iyer has played well in the middle order and the standout aspect of his batting has been his confident play against Adil Rashid and Co.

Bowling Changes And England's Challenge

On the bowling front, the team may finally give Kuldeep Yadav an opportunity following a hamstring injury to Washington Sundar. The team management wants batting till number eight but in the light of Washington's on field injury at Cardiff, it might be forced to change their plans. In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel has excelled in the role of a spin all-rounder.

The Indian bowlers will have to find a way to stop Joe Root, who like Kohli keeps piling on the runs. Barring Root, England batters have not done much to write home about and would be looking to change that on Sunday.

England played an extra seamer in place of Liam Dawson in the second ODI. He may come back to the side if conditions demand.

Squads:

England: Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

Match starts 3:30pm IST.