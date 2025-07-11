HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pant still in pain; Jurel to keep wickets on Day 2

Pant still in pain; Jurel to keep wickets on Day 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 11, 2025 16:06 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hurt his left index finger while trying a leg-side stop off a Jasprit Bumrah delivery during the 34th over of the England innings on Day 1. Photograph: BCCI/X

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant is yet to recover from his left index finger injury and won't be keeping wickets during the remainder of England's first innings, on the second day of the third Test at Lord's on Friday.

Pant hurt his left index finger while trying a leg-side stop off a Jasprit Bumrah delivery during the 34th over of the England innings on the opening

day on Thursday.

 

Pant was in pain but completed his keeping duties till the end of the over before handing over the big gloves to Dhruv Jurel.

"Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2," BCCI stated in a media release.

On the second morning before the start of the proceedings, Pant did try some routines but never looked completely comfortable and it was evident that he won't take the field on the second day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
