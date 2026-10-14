Lord's pitch 9 faces multi-season exile after New Zealand Test draws ICC censure

Following an "unsatisfactory" rating from the ICC, the Marylebone Cricket Club has relaid Lord's Pitch 9, leading to its unavailability for the next two to three seasons and prompting a major review of pitch preparation at the iconic venue.

IMAGE: The England vs New Zealand Test match at Lord's in June saw all 40 wickets fell in just 166 overs. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Lord's Pitch 9, rated "unsatisfactory" by the ICC following England's Test against New Zealand in June, has been relaid by the MCC.

The relaid Pitch 9 will be unavailable for use for at least the next two seasons, potentially extending to three.

The MCC initiated a seven-point action plan and a comprehensive review of pitch preparation after the match referee found excessive seam movement and inconsistent bounce.

The club plans to expand the use of hybrid surfaces and permanent drop-in pitches to ease pressure on the main square and manage scheduling challenges.

The decision follows a Test match where all 40 wickets fell in just 166 overs, with 24 dismissals coming through bowled or leg-before-wicket decisions.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has relaid the Lord's pitch that received an "unsatisfactory" rating from the ICC following England's Test against New Zealand in June, with the surface set to remain out of use for at least the next two seasons.

Pitch 9, one of five central strips at the iconic venue used for international matches, was handed its first-ever demerit point by the ICC after match referee Andy Pycroft found excessive seam movement and inconsistent bounce during the Test.

The match saw all 40 wickets fall in just 166 overs, with 24 dismissals coming through either bowled or leg-before-wicket decisions.

MCC's Response to Pitch Concerns

The MCC chair Mark Nicholas had announced a seven-point action plan following the match, prompting the club's director of cricket and operations Rob Lynch and the groundstaff to undertake a comprehensive review of pitch preparation, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

The club has also sought expert advice and commissioned data analysis as part of the exercise, which Nicholas described as the most extensive review of Lord's square and pitch preparation in a generation.

Reconstruction work on Pitch 9 began earlier this month, ruling out its use for the next two or three seasons.

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Future Strategies for Lord's Pitches

In an email to members on Wednesday, Nicholas said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that the club prepared pitches in keeping with Lord's reputation, while cautioning that the changes would pose scheduling challenges in the coming years.

The venue's fixture calendar could also be affected by plans to provide a longer preparation period ahead of major matches, including Ashes Tests, allowing groundstaff more time to get the pitches ready.

As part of its long-term strategy, the MCC also plans to expand the use of hybrid surfaces and permanent drop-in pitches to ease the pressure on the main square.

Nicholas said the efficient use of hybrid surfaces would help mitigate the impact of Pitch 9 being unavailable for the next couple of years.