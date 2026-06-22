Lorcan Tucker To Captain Injury-Hit Ireland Against India In T20s

IMAGE: Ireland's new T20 captain has played 91 T20 Internationals for Ireland since making his debut in 2016. Photograph: Cricket Ireland/X

Key Points Lorcan Tucker has been appointed as Ireland's permanent captain in T20 cricket.

All eyes will be on the young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the two-match T20I series in Ireland.

Ireland are missing six key players due to injuries.

Lorcan Tucker will captain a new-look Ireland team for the two-match T20I series against India, starting on Friday, June 26, 2026.



'Cricket Ireland has today confirmed that Lorcan Tucker has been appointed the new permanent T20 International captain and will lead a new-look squad into the two-match series against India Men in Belfast this week,' Cricket Ireland said in a media release on Monday.



The 29-year-old has played 91 T20 Internationals for Ireland since making his debut in 2016.

All Eyes On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Their opponents India will also field a young team captained by Shreyas Iyer, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, despite having led India to the T20 World Cup title earlier this year.



All eyes will be on the young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, with the 15-year-old expected to make his India debut in Ireland.



Tucker is hoping his players can make an impact against the Indian team packed with IPL stars.



'India are an absolute powerhouse when it comes to T20 cricket. We are fortunate to be able to measure ourselves against them right at the start of our new cycle and there will be no tougher challenge for our group than what they will offer,' said Tucker.



'Coming out of the IPL, there will undoubtedly be players who want to make an impact on the international scene. I hope that we can spoil a few of those parties they might have planned and show that we also are here to make an impact.'

Ireland Depleted By Injuries

Ireland are missing six key players due to injuries. Josh Little, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy and Jordan Neill have been ruled out of the two-match T20 series with injuries.

Left-arm seamer Jai Moondra is among three uncapped players picked in the 14-man squad, along with Matthew Hollard and Reuben Wilson.



'Jai Moondra is a left arm bowler who has ability to swing the ball at a decent pace potentially providing a point of difference that we need to continue to develop moving forward,' Ireland selector Andrew White said.

Schedule: India's Tour Of Ireland

June 26, 2026, Friday: Ireland vs India, 1st T20I, Stormont, 6pm IST

June 28, 2026, Sunday: Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I, Stormont, 6pm IST