Lockie Ferguson: New Zealand Tour Will Challenge Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Lockie Ferguson calls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an incredible talent but says adapting to New Zealand's conditions will be a test for the 15 year old.

IMAGE: The New Zealand public will be waiting to watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unfurl his talent, reckons Lockie Ferguson. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson acknowledges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a 'high-quality player' and 'amazing talent' from India.

Ferguson believes the New Zealand tour will offer an 'exciting opportunity' for Sooryavanshi to experience different conditions and styles of play.

The Kiwi pacer anticipates challenges for Sooryavanshi due to varying ground sizes and playing conditions in New Zealand, which differ significantly from India.

Ferguson highlights the 'fearless brand of cricket' that young players like Sooryavanshi bring, making the game more exciting for fans.

Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old Asian Games gold medallist, has been named in India's T20I squad for the New Zealand tour following strong performances against England and Zimbabwe.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been named in the T20I squad for the New Zealand tour, will face challenges, says Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson.

The 15 year old, who is now an Asian Games gold medallist, made his debut for India during the T20I series against England and followed it up with a Player of the Series performance in the Zimbabwe T20Is, scoring 151 runs.

He may not have played in the first two T20Is against West Indies in the ongoing series, but with India set to tour New Zealand later in the month, Sooryavanshi will be in the selectors' conversations for the five T20Is, starting from October 22. India also play five ODIs and two Tests.

Ferguson's Take on Sooryavanshi's Potential

Ferguson believes the New Zealand tour presents an exciting opportunity for Sooryavanshi.

'He's a high-quality player. I've played against him at the IPL, and clearly, he's an amazing talent coming out of India,' Ferguson told select media in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

'It's a really exciting opportunity for him to travel the world, get to experience New Zealand for all that we offer here, but also experience cricket here in New Zealand. The great thing about New Zealand and the countries you travel to is the games are played slightly differently, and conditions are different.

'I'm sure there will be some challenges for him, but it's going to be an exciting series,' he added.

Challenges of New Zealand Conditions

The 35 year old believes conditions will pose a challenge for the visitors.

'To be honest, he's not the first incredible talent to come out of India. Every year I go back to the IPL, it seems they have found another world-beater in terms of talent. He is an incredible talent, of course, and someone you have got to do your homework on. But conditions do dictate.

'In New Zealand, we have a fantastic ecosystem of grounds -- big grounds with big boundaries, and then Eden Park, which is a rugby field, so a smaller ground. Those nuances play into the game of cricket each day.'

'For us, who have played here, we're a bit more accustomed to those conditions, boundary sizes, and style of play. For touring teams, it's a challenge. He's (Sooryavanshi) deservedly gotten a lot of praise because of how well he's done. He's a young lad with a long career ahead of him.

'It's exciting to have young stars coming into cricket as teenagers and doing well on the world stage. The fearless brand of cricket young players bring makes the game more exciting and puts bums on seats. From my point of view, it's a good challenge to go up against the best in the world. I imagine the New Zealand public is excited to see that talent in person.'