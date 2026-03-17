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Liam Livingstone says he was denied support after being dropped by England

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March 17, 2026 19:19 IST

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'That was a bit of an eye-opening experience about the group and the regime: if you’re in, you’re in, and if you’re not in, no one cares about you.'

Liam Livingstone

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone has featured in a total of 100 games for England in all three formats. Photograph: ANI Photo 

Key Points

  • All-rounder Liam Livingstone criticises England team management, saying he felt 'left out in the cold' after being dropped.
  • Livingstone, who last featured in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, termed the tour 'the worst experience' of his career.
  • He alleged communication broke down after coach Brendon McCullum informed him of his omission in a brief phone call.

All‑rounder Liam Livingstone said he was left out in the cold after being dropped by England last year and that the current regime does not care about players outside the core group.

The 32‑year‑old has not played for England since the Champions Trophy in Pakistan last year, where he scored only 33 runs and took three wickets in three matches.

Livingstone, who has played 60 T20 Internationals, 39 ODIs, and one Test for England, described that tour as the "worst experience" of his career and said communication from team management broke down after he was dropped.

A brief phone call and little support thereafter

Coach Brendon McCullum broke the news he was being dropped last May in a telephone call lasting barely a minute, he told ESPNCricinfo.

"I asked why; they said they wanted to try someone else. That was off Baz (McCullum). Brooky (Harry Brook) sent me a text.

“Keysy (Director of Cricket Rob Key) said nothing, said I’ll speak to you in the summer. I actually rang him one day and he said he was busy at a Test camp at Loughborough and then I didn’t hear from him until the end of September.

"That probably sums that group up as a collective. That was a bit of an eye-opening experience about the group and the regime: if you’re in, you’re in, and if you’re not in, no one cares about you," he added.

“I was asking for help and pretty much all I got was that I care too much and I need to chill out a little bit.”

 

The England and Wales Cricket Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment made outside UK business hours.

Source: REUTERS
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