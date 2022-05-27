News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Key stats ahead of Champions final

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Key stats ahead of Champions final

May 27, 2022 11:37 IST
IMAGE: This is the third time the teams will meet in the final -- Liverpool won 1-0 in the 1980-81 European Cup final, while Real won 3-1 in the 2017-18 Champions League final. Photograph: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The following are key statistics ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final between English side Liverpool and Spanish team Real Madrid.

 

KEY STATS

* The two teams have met eight times in the European Cup, with Real winning four times and Liverpool three.

* Their most recent meeting was in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 Champions League season.

* This is the third time the teams will meet in the final -- Liverpool won 1-0 in the 1980-81 European Cup final, while Real won 3-1 in the 2017-18 Champions League final.

* Real have won the title on 13 occasions -- in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 -- and have triumphed in their last seven finals.

* England's Liverpool have won the title six times -- in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019.

* For the second time in a row, an English team will play in the Champions League final after Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in last year's clash.

* Real have never lost a final since the competition became known as the Champions League. This is their eighth appearance in the fixture.

* Real's Carlo Ancelotti is the first coach to lead a team in five Champions League finals and is seeking a record-breaking fourth European Cup victory. He shares the landmark of three wins with former Real boss Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool's Bob Paisley.

* A victory would also make Ancelotti the first coach to win the Champions League twice with more than one club. He previously led AC Milan to two Champions League titles.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
