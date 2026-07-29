Litton Das named Bangladesh ODI captain with 2027 World Cup in sight

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been named the new Bangladesh ODI captain, signalling a strategic shift as the team sets its sights on the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

IMAGE: Litton Das, who currently captains Bangladesh in T20Is, has prior ODI captaincy experience. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Litton Das appointed new Bangladesh ODI captain.

Das succeeds Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the leadership role.

The appointment is part of Bangladesh's long-term strategy for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Miraz's captaincy ended after a 1-2 series defeat in Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the appointment of experienced wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das as the new ODI captain with the 2027 Cricket World Cup in sight.

"Congratulations, Litton Kumer Das! The new captain of the Bangladesh ODI team," Bangladesh Cricket posted on 'X'.

Bangladesh's New ODI Leadership

The 31-year-old succeeds Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had led the side since June 2025 but was replaced following Bangladesh's 1-2 ODI series defeat in Zimbabwe earlier this month.

Under Miraz's leadership, Bangladesh won 10 of their 20 ODIs and lost nine.

Das, who is already leading the team in T20Is, will now take charge of the ODI side as well.

The right-hander has previously captained Bangladesh in the 50-over format on a stand-in basis, winning three of the seven matches he led.

The appointment marks a new phase for Bangladesh as they look to build towards the 2027 World Cup.

• Boy Wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Leadership Role!