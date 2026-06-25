Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's Litchfield nears return for crucial India clash

Phoebe Litchfield is expected to return from a calf injury for Australia's final Women's T20 World Cup group-stage match against India, giving the defending champions a welcome selection boost ahead of the knockouts.

IMAGE: Fit-again Phoebe Litchfield is expected to return to action for Australia’s crunch T20 World Cup game against India on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Phoebe Litchfield is expected to be available for Australia's final group-stage match against India after recovering from a calf injury.

Australia face a selection headache, with Lucy Hamilton and Grace Harris among the players affected by Litchfield's potential return.

A victory over India would guarantee Australia top spot in the group, while India first face Bangladesh in a must-win Group A fixture.

Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke has indicated that batter Phoebe Litchfield could return from injury for the team's final Group A match against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in London on Sunday.

Litchfield suffered a calf injury during her match-winning innings against South Africa in Manchester earlier in the tournament. The injury forced her to miss Australia's last three matches, although the defending champions have continued their unbeaten run in her absence.

"I think Pheebs (Litchfield) is progressing really well and hopefully will be available for the India game," Nitschke told cricket.com.au on Wednesday, according to the ICC.

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Selection Dilemma Looms as Australia Weigh Changes

Nitschke said Litchfield is expected to return to her usual No. 3 position, which could lead to a selection headache for the team management.

"If Pheebs comes back into that No. 3 position, we'll have some decisions to make about the team combination and structure. Obviously, someone will have to make way for her," she said.

Young fast bowler Lucy Hamilton could be the player to miss out if Litchfield returns. Nitschke also said all-rounder Grace Harris is in contention for a recall because of her experience playing at Lord's.

"Grace has played quite a bit at Lord's with the London Spirit, so she is certainly in the mix as well," Nitschke said. "She's been unlucky, but we have several options available."

Australia Eye Unbeaten Finish; India Face Key Test

A victory over India would guarantee Australia a top-place finish in the group and a place in the semifinals with an unbeaten record. Even a defeat could still be enough for them to progress to the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will face Bangladesh in an important Group A match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.