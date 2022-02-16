Listened to Bappida's 'yaad aa raha hai' several times: Tendulkar

The batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said he used to listen to Bappi Lahiri's yaad aa raha hai song in the Team India's dressing room.

Bappi Lahiri, the veteran singer-composer passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. Tendulkar mourned Bappi Lahiri's demise and said the singer's range of talent was truly amazing.

'I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially yaad aa raha hai' - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing,' Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli also condoled the demise of Bappi Lahiri.

'A icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP,' Kohli tweeted.