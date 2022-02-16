News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Listened to Bappida's 'yaad aa raha hai' several times: Tendulkar

Listened to Bappida's 'yaad aa raha hai' several times: Tendulkar

Source: ANI
February 16, 2022 10:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar

The batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said he used to listen to Bappi Lahiri's yaad aa raha hai song in the Team India's dressing room.

Bappi Lahiri, the veteran singer-composer passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. Tendulkar mourned Bappi Lahiri's demise and said the singer's range of talent was truly amazing.

 

'I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially yaad aa raha hai' - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing,' Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli also condoled the demise of Bappi Lahiri.

'A icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP,' Kohli tweeted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'The present generation don't know Disco Dancer'
'The present generation don't know Disco Dancer'
'I have lost my mother all over again'
'I have lost my mother all over again'
Bappida celebrates 50 years of music!
Bappida celebrates 50 years of music!
3 Things To Note About The Budget
3 Things To Note About The Budget
Disco King Bappi Lahiri Passes Into The Ages
Disco King Bappi Lahiri Passes Into The Ages
'Almost every song seems inspired today'
'Almost every song seems inspired today'
10 Tips To Be A Smart Supermom
10 Tips To Be A Smart Supermom

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Disco King Bappi Lahiri Passes Into The Ages

Disco King Bappi Lahiri Passes Into The Ages

'Almost every song seems inspired today'

'Almost every song seems inspired today'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances