'I Knew It Would Happen': Umpire Chaudhary Recalls Kohli-Gambhir's Fiery IPL 2013 Clash

'I knew something like that would happen because all of them from the North play with aggression. I have played local cricket too, and our players have always played like this.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Former umpire Anil Chaudhary recalled the heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during an IPL 2013 match in Bengaluru.

The confrontation occurred after Kohli's dismissal, with both players charging at each other before being separated by Rajat Bhatia.

Chaudhary attributes the aggression to the playing style of North Indian players, believing it enhances their performance.

Former umpire Anil Chaudhary recalled the infamous clash between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2013 when the two players got into a war of words during a match.

Gambhir, who was then leading Kolkata Knight Riders, nearly came to blows with RCB's Kohli after the latter's dismissal at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, on April 11, 2013.

The flashpoint came after Laxmipathy Balaji had Kohli (35) caught by Eoin Morgan at sweeper cover.

The Fiery Confrontation

As Gambhir and other players walked towards cover region to celebrate the dismissal, Kohli instead of trudging back to the pavilion marched towards the KKR players.

He was clearly seething at Gambhir, who seemed to have uttered something after his dismissal. And Gambhir didn't hold back either as he walked angrily towards Kohli.

Both players charged towards each other, and it took the effort of another Delhi player, Rajat Bhatia, to ensure a possible collision was avoided and the war of words didn't escalate.

Aggression and Performance

Umpire Chaudhary, who was one of the umpires who intervened during the Kohli-Gambhir exchange, said he was hardly surprised.

He believes that aggression brings out the best of the players from the north.

'I knew something like that would happen because all of them from the North play with aggression. I have played local cricket too, and our players have always played like this. If they don't play with that aggression, their performances won't come out as well. The flavour of the game won't be there if you put too many restrictions on the players. But there's a limit, and it shouldn't be crossed,' Chaudhary said on JioHotstar's Cheeky Singles.

Chaudhary's Rapport with Kohli

Chaudhary officiated in 12 Tests, 49 ODIs and 64 T20Is as well as 131 IPL matches. He revealed that he enjoyed a good rapport with Kohli, having umpired his matches from a young age.

'Actually, my advantage with Virat was that I had officiated his matches since childhood, so I have known him for a long time. He doesn't have any malice. He reacts aggressively sometimes, but if you're right, he'll give you a thumbs up too. Between overs, he'll come over and put a hand around your waist. But he is lively throughout. Players like him should be there, otherwise, the game will get boring.'

A History of Face-Offs

Kohli and Gambhir are former India team-mates and have played together for the Delhi state side but they have had a history of face-offs.

Years later, the duo were again involved in an ugly face-off after the IPL 2023 between RCB and LSG in Lucknow on May 1, 2023.

Kohli and Gambhir, the LSG mentor, were seen having a heated argument after RCB won the match by 18 runs.