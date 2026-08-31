Home  » Cricket » 'Like Father, Like Son': Suresh Raina's Son Starts Cricket

'Like Father, Like Son': Suresh Raina's Son Starts Cricket

By REDIFF CRICKET August 31, 2026 20:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina's son, Rio, has taken his first steps into the world of cricket, with the proud father sharing his excitement to relive the game through his son's fresh perspective.

Suresh Raina with his son Rio

IMAGE: Suresh Raina’s son Rio begins his cricket journey. Photograph: Suresh Raina/Instagram

Key Points

  • Former India cricketer Suresh Raina's son, Rio, has officially begun his cricketing journey.
  • Raina shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures of Rio in cricketing gear and visiting a bat factory.
  • The proud father expressed his eagerness to experience the 'joy, excitement and innocence of the game' again through his son's eyes.
 

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina's son Rio has taken his first steps into cricket, and the proud father is looking forward to experiencing the game all over again through his son's eyes.

Rio's Cricketing Debut

Raina, who made 322 international appearances for India between 2005 and 2018, took to Instagram to share the news of Rio beginning his cricketing journey.

In a series of pictures, Rio could be seen dressed in cricketing gear and visiting a bat factory, where he got to choose his own bats. The young cricketer's first steps into the sport have clearly made it a special moment for Raina.

Sharing the pictures, Raina wrote, "Like father, like son! And so, our cricket journey begins, bud. I'm looking forward to experiencing the joy, excitement and innocence of the game all over again, this time through your eyes. Let's make some beautiful memories together."

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

More News Coverage

Suresh RainaRioIndiaSonInstagram

More From Rediff

Dhumal, Majumdar Set to Return to IPL Council

Dhumal, Majumdar Set to Return to IPL Council
Harmanpreet Cautions Against Complacency After Thailand Rout

Harmanpreet Cautions Against Complacency After Thailand Rout
Deepti Sharma Shatters T20I Records on Landmark Day

Deepti Sharma Shatters T20I Records on Landmark Day

Related Stories

Raina Opens A Restaurant, Raina

Raina Opens A Restaurant, Raina

Web Stories

Boltt Ace 5G Available In India

Boltt Ace 5G Available In India
9 Of India's Most Traffic Congested Cities

9 Of India's Most Traffic Congested Cities
Raksha Bandhan Around India

Raksha Bandhan Around India

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026