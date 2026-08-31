'Like Father, Like Son': Suresh Raina's Son Starts Cricket

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina's son, Rio, has taken his first steps into the world of cricket, with the proud father sharing his excitement to relive the game through his son's fresh perspective.

IMAGE: Suresh Raina’s son Rio begins his cricket journey. Photograph: Suresh Raina/Instagram

Key Points Former India cricketer Suresh Raina's son, Rio, has officially begun his cricketing journey.

Raina shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures of Rio in cricketing gear and visiting a bat factory.

The proud father expressed his eagerness to experience the 'joy, excitement and innocence of the game' again through his son's eyes.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina's son Rio has taken his first steps into cricket, and the proud father is looking forward to experiencing the game all over again through his son's eyes.

Rio's Cricketing Debut

Raina, who made 322 international appearances for India between 2005 and 2018, took to Instagram to share the news of Rio beginning his cricketing journey.

In a series of pictures, Rio could be seen dressed in cricketing gear and visiting a bat factory, where he got to choose his own bats. The young cricketer's first steps into the sport have clearly made it a special moment for Raina.

Sharing the pictures, Raina wrote, "Like father, like son! And so, our cricket journey begins, bud. I'm looking forward to experiencing the joy, excitement and innocence of the game all over again, this time through your eyes. Let's make some beautiful memories together."